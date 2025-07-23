Ludhiana's Dyeing Industry In Trouble As NGT Questions Cetps In Buddha Nullah Pollution Case

MENAFN - KNN India)In a major hearing on the Buddha Nullah water pollution case, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday reviewed 14 combined petitions, primarily examining the functioning and legality of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) linked to Ludhiana's dyeing industry.

The industry is accused of discharging untreated waste into the Buddha Dariya stream, severely polluting it.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) informed the NGT that new leadership, including a fresh Industry Minister, PPCB Chairperson, and Member Secretary, are committed to resolving the issue.

PPCB also stated that IIT Ropar has been roped in to formulate a comprehensive solution. Additionally, penalties worth crores have been levied on three CETPs for violating environmental clearance norms, reported Indian Express.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) filed an affidavit confirming non-compliance by the Punjab Dyers Association and Bahadurke Dyeing Association.

The Ministry requested two months to enforce corrective measures. The Tribunal directed the Ministry to include affected residents as stakeholders in the process.

Petitioner Public Action Committee (PAC) demanded the implementation of PPCB's closure orders against CETPs and alleged deliberate delays by the Board and the industry.

PAC also filed three contempt petitions for non-compliance with the NGT's December 2024 order, seeking strict penalties against PPCB officials and CETP directors. The Tribunal has issued notices and warned that violators may face fines of up to Rs 10 crore or imprisonment.

Outside court, PAC member Kapil Arora criticised authorities for minimizing the crisis and vowed stronger action alongside other civil groups.

Meanwhile, the MoEF&CC confirmed that environmental clearance is mandatory for all CETPs and recently issued show-cause notices to three CETPs operating without valid clearances, citing serious environmental violations and illegal effluent discharges. The case will be heard next on October 7.

