FORM Continues Momentum In Q2 2025 With Product Innovation, Larger Customer Base, Expanded Team

Growth driven by larger footprint in new industries and expanded partnerships with existing customers

QUINCY, Mass., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM, the leader in AI-enabled field execution software, continued its strong momentum in the first half of 2025 with notable customer growth, major product milestones, and key additions to its leadership and sales teams. These achievements underscore FORM's commitment to delivering innovation at scale across multiple industries and deepening partnerships with some of the world's most dynamic brands.

At the core of FORM's Q2 growth is the company's relentless focus on product innovation. As enterprise organizations in CPG and retail adopt agentic AI to power operations, FORM launched its new in-app AI Agent, which empowers distributed field teams with the ability to instantly analyze on-shelf performance using only a photo captured within the app. Further demonstrating FORM's innovation and leadership, the company reached a significant milestone of 10 million image recognition (IR) responses.

"For more than a decade, our software has transformed how brands work in the field, but we're always listening to customer feedback, leveraging modern technologies like AI and driving more innovation to meet today's evolving needs," said FORM CEO Ali Moosani. "Hitting 10 million IR responses is not just a number, but proof that FORM's platform is delivering real-world value at scale."

Expanding Footprint Within Multiple Sectors

FORM continues to deepen its footprint in the food and beverage, and beer, wine, and spirits sectors, while expanding in the outdoor and active lifestyle industries. This growth has been made possible by GoSpotCheck's increasing flexibility and adaptability across all types of product categories and retail environments. Customer growth in Q2 included:



Fresh Express, Urban Remedy and Arterra Wines, and a leading U.S. beverage distributor in the food & beverage sector In the outdoor and active lifestyle sector, FORM welcomed Tailwind Nutrition, Revelyst, Sea to Summit, and Savior Equipment

FORM expanded relationships with multiple long-time customers, including:



A major national grocer expanding use cases for GoSpotCheck in store operations and improving execution across thousands of locations.

A leading beverage distributor scaling GoSpotCheck to support a recent acquisition. A global spirits brand expanding from on-premise execution to also use the app for off-premise retail environments.

Building the Team to Support Growth

To support this growth and innovation, FORM continues to invest in building a world-class team of experienced talent, both internally and externally.

Josh Mitchell, a long-time leader within FORM, was promoted to Chief Customer Officer, bringing experience in customer success and operational excellence, having led multiple cross-functional teams during his tenure. Additionally, FORM welcomed Jeremy de Silva as a Strategic Account Executive, bringing new energy and expertise to the company's growing commercial organization. Several new hires are also slated to join in the coming months to support FORM's ongoing sales expansion.

"Our customers must adapt to lightning-speed changes in the market, fickle consumer tastes and pricing pressures," said Moosani. "GoSpotCheck is an essential part of their overall strategic business operations, enabling them to be nimble, efficient, and well-informed. I'm pleased with our position in the marketplace and our execution so far in 2025. We look forward to continuing this momentum in the second half of the year."

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM activates and connects teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise. The FORM field execution platform serves as a digital assistant for frontline teams by guiding daily tasks, streamlining data collection, facilitating real-time communication, and providing leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM offers the world's only integrated task management and image recognition platform and enables smart audits on more display types than any solution in the market, plus industry-leading field communications and photo reporting capabilities. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies around the world. To learn more, visit form .

SOURCE FORM

