Zenzap Introduces GDPR-Compliant Secure Messaging To Help Businesses Protect Their Data

NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where business chats often live on personal devices, Zenzap is taking a stand for data protection. Zenzap offers enterprise-grade security and full GDPR compliance, making it easier than ever for businesses to protect sensitive communication without sacrificing speed or simplicity.Zenzap combines real-time messaging, tasks, file sharing, and admin controls in a single, secure chat app. With Zenzap, businesses get secure chat, two-factor authentication (2FA), admin-controlled access, and cloud-based storage - ensuring work data stays where it belongs: off personal phones and fully under company control.“Too many businesses are still using WhatsApp or iMessage to run their teams,” said Guy Weiss, CEO of Zenzap.“It feels convenient, until someone leaves, loses a phone, or shares the wrong file. We built Zenzap to make secure communication the default, not the exception.”A Simple, Compliant Alternative to Personal Messaging Apps, Zenzap offers:- Secure messaging that protects every conversation.- Secure file storage in the cloud, not on personal devices.- Role-based access controls to manage who sees what.- Instant onboarding and offboarding to control data access in one tap.- Audit-friendly design aligned with GDPR and data protection standards.- Mobile-first usability that feels familiar, with no training needed.Whether a clinic managing patient data or a beauty salon organizing bookings, Zenzap helps teams chat, plan, and share files, without violating privacy laws or putting data at risk.Helping Real-World Teams Stay Protected:Thousands of businesses - from healthcare and wellness to retail, construction, and logistics are switching to Zenzap as a secure, structured replacement for personal messaging apps. The result? Safer communication, fewer mistakes, and peace of mind for business owners and HR teams.About Zenzap:Zenzap is the structured, secure team chat app built for real work. Designed for mobile-first teams, it combines chat, tasks, files, and admin tools in one simple app helping businesses communicate clearly, stay compliant, and protect their data. Learn more at

