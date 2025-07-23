403
Romanian President Expresses Concern Over Survey
(MENAFN) Romania's head of state has voiced significant unease over the growing fondness for the communist era, as a recent investigation shows that a majority of the population believes the former regime had a beneficial impact on the country.
Referring to the findings published on Tuesday, President Nicusor Dan stated he is "deeply concerned" by the outcome of the research.
The survey highlights a rising trend of favorable attitudes toward communism among Romanian citizens.
The latest poll by INSCOP Research, carried out on behalf of the Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile, found that close to 56% of the participants think communism brought more benefits than drawbacks to Romania.
The questionnaire, held from June 25 to July 3, also reveals that 66.2% of those surveyed consider Nicolae Ceausescu — the nation’s communist ruler from 1965 until his removal and execution during the 1989 revolution — to have been an effective leader for the country.
The report notes that this favorable view is particularly common among elderly citizens, individuals with only elementary schooling, rural inhabitants, and those with modest financial means. In contrast, only 24.1% view Ceausescu as a poor leader.
According to President Dan, the growing admiration for communism stems largely from the "deep disappointment" many Romanians feel toward the country's political leadership over the last thirty years.
