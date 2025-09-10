Jubilee Hills By-Election: KTR Says Vote For Congress Will Be A Licence To Demolish Homes

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday cautioned people of Jubilee Hills constituency that a vote for Congress in the upcoming by-election would be equivalent to giving the government a licence to demolish homes.

He alleged that the Congress party is intimidating people by threatening to stop welfare schemes if they do not vote for them. He also accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of conspiring to win the Jubilee Hills by-election by distributing the massive black money extorted from builders in the name of HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency).

KTR was addressing a meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers from the constituency at the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan.

KTR demanded to know whether HYDRAA would dare to demolish the illegal house built by Revanth Reddy's brother, Tirupati Reddy, in Durgam Cheruvu. He lambasted the Congress government for what he called exploiting the poor with arrogance of power, while sparing the rich.

KTR asked whether 'Indiramma Rajyam' means demolishing homes. He expressed anguish that Sardar, a BRS worker, was driven to suicide after his house was demolished out of political vendetta for not joining Congress.

He recalled that a woman named Buchamma from Kukatpally took her own life, fearing HYDRAA would demolish her house. The BRS leader warned that a mistaken vote for Congress in the Jubilee Hills by-election would be equivalent to giving the government a licence to demolish homes.

KTR criticised that in 22 months of governance, Revanth Reddy has not done a single good deed for the people, and is now resorting to shortcuts to somehow secure victory in the Jubilee Hills by-poll. He said that people are disillusioned with Congress, which has failed to fulfil its promises and is shifting blame onto the debts for its own inefficiency.

The BRS leader urged minorities to recognise the reality that Revanth Reddy is acting like a BJP Chief Minister, treating Prime Minister Modi as his elder brother and working under his guidance. He pointed out the irony that while Rahul Gandhi strongly opposes the BJP, Modi, and central agencies like CBI, Revanth is acting in complete contradiction to Congress ideology. He said a vote for Revanth-led Congress is essentially a vote for Modi and the BJP.

He criticised Congress for abandoning welfare and development schemes for minorities that the BRS government had implemented over the past decade. For the first time in history, Congress formed a government without a single minority minister. KTR accused Congress of deceiving minorities by failing to nominate an MLC and cancelling programmes like Shaadi Mubarak and minority residential schools.

KTR asked party cadres to gear up for the by-election, likely to be held in the last week of October or the first week of November.

The death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of BRS created the vacancy.

Gopinath's wife, Maganti Sunitha, was also present at the meeting of BRS workers. He hoped that people would bless Sunitha with a huge majority.

He urged the people of Jubilee Hills to stand by Gopinath's family, who had supported the public in difficult times and done much good work.