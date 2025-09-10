Kremlin Voices Hope for Rapid Return to Order in Crisis-Hit Nepal
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday voiced hope for a rapid return to stability in Nepal, where violent demonstrations over corruption allegations and a social media blackout have led to the prime minister’s resignation.
At a Moscow press briefing, Peskov described the unrest as a situation that "spiraled out of control."
"We observe that the situation has essentially spun out of control. In this case, we wish Nepal a swift return to constitutional order, restoration of law and security for citizens, and, of course, tourists, first and foremost including Russian tourists who may be present in Nepal's territory," he stated.
When asked about the possibility of external involvement in Nepal’s crisis, Peskov said Russia has no evidence pointing to such interference.
The turmoil escalated after the Nepalese government on September 4 imposed a ban on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, citing their refusal to register with the Communications and Information Technology Ministry.
Mass protests, largely driven by "Gen Z" youth, erupted on Monday in Kathmandu and other major cities. In response, authorities deployed the military and enforced an indefinite curfew.
The violent unrest has resulted in 22 deaths and more than 500 injuries. Protesters set fire to the parliament building as well as residences and offices belonging to key politicians and political parties.
By Tuesday, the government lifted the social media ban and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down, urging a constitutional solution to the ongoing crisis.
