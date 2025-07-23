403
Woman Gets Detained for Bomb Plot on Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Israeli law enforcement apprehended an elderly woman two weeks ago on allegations of planning an attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu using an explosive device, according to a Wednesday report by an Israeli public broadcaster.
The woman, who resides in central Israel, was implicated in a scheme to execute a bomb assault aimed at the prime minister, the report detailed.
Following her arrest, she underwent questioning by Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic security service.
Afterward, she was released under strict conditions that prohibit her from approaching the prime minister’s office or any other government premises, as stated by the broadcaster.
Authorities have maintained confidentiality regarding the specifics of the investigation.
The suspect is anticipated to face formal accusations of “criminal and terrorism-related offenses” on Thursday.
