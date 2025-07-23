Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Woman Gets Detained for Bomb Plot on Netanyahu

Woman Gets Detained for Bomb Plot on Netanyahu


2025-07-23 09:15:13
(MENAFN) Israeli law enforcement apprehended an elderly woman two weeks ago on allegations of planning an attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu using an explosive device, according to a Wednesday report by an Israeli public broadcaster.

The woman, who resides in central Israel, was implicated in a scheme to execute a bomb assault aimed at the prime minister, the report detailed.

Following her arrest, she underwent questioning by Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic security service.

Afterward, she was released under strict conditions that prohibit her from approaching the prime minister’s office or any other government premises, as stated by the broadcaster.

Authorities have maintained confidentiality regarding the specifics of the investigation.

The suspect is anticipated to face formal accusations of “criminal and terrorism-related offenses” on Thursday.

MENAFN23072025000045017167ID1109837240

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search