VT-Cosmetics Launches K-Beauty Innovation 'REEDLE SHOT' At Ulta Beauty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the heart of the launch is Reedle Shot, a patented microneedling skincare treatment that delivers professional-grade results - without devices, pain, or downtime. Using micro-sized spicules (biodegradable microneedles made from marine sponge), Reedle Shot creates micro-channels in the skin to enhance absorption and efficacy of active ingredients. The formula is infused with soothing Centella Asiatica, green propolis, and hyaluronic acid for powerful results with minimal irritation.

"This is one of the first K-beauty microneedling treatments to enter U.S. mass retail," says Jeong Chul, CEO of VT-Cosmetics. "We're introducing advanced, functional skincare to the American consumer - powered by our proprietary delivery technology, rooted in Korean derm-tech innovation. Our high-performance, dermatology-based K-beauty philosophy aligns well with Ulta Beauty's focus on advanced skincare. We view this collaboration as the beginning of a long-term partnership."

VT-Cosmetics' U.S. expansion includes nine core products, led by the Reedle Shot series and its best-selling Vegan PDRN Essence, which uses plant-derived PDRN from wild Korean ginseng. This vegan PDRN absorbs 5.5 times faster than salmon-based PDRN and is ideal for sensitive skin seeking firming and regeneration. The brand's delivery system is designed to mimic the effects of in-clinic PDRN injections-without the needles.

To support first-time guests, Ulta Beauty will also carry two exclusive starter kits: the Reedle Shot Starter Stick Kit and the Color Reedle Shot Starter Stick Kit. These trial-friendly formats offer an easy entry point into microneedling skincare for beauty enthusiasts new to the K-Beauty category and brand.

The Reedle Shot launch meets growing consumer demand for clinic-grade skincare at home, combining the efficacy of microneedling with the ease and comfort of a serum. As more skincare enthusiasts look for high-tech solutions without the hassle of in-office visits, VT is pioneering a new category-skin booster and regenerative home clinic care.

With more than 100 million organic impressions across TikTok and YouTube, Reedle Shot has earned its nickname as "Microneedling in a Bottle" - and has become a cult favorite across Asia. In Korea, the brand has consistently ranked #1 at Olive Young and generated nationwide sell-out events at Daiso. In Japan, VT's Cica line has dominated skincare charts across top beauty platforms. Globally, the brand has received over 265 awards from major beauty media and retailers.

