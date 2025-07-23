Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With Liberian Foreign Minister Nyanti

On July 22, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, and the two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations.

Yin stated that China is willing to work with Liberia to steadily promote the implementation of the outcomes of the meeting between the two heads of state and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit, and promote the continuous development of the China-Liberia strategic partnership.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.