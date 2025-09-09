Agnico Eagle, Silver X, Canadian Banc At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $211.39. Agnico announced today that it sold 38,002,589 common shares of Orla Mining Ltd. in a sale to buyers in Canada , the United States and elsewhere through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $14.75 per Common Share for total consideration of $560,538,188.
Silver X Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49.5 cents. No news stories available.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.19. No news stories available.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) hit a new 52-week high of $88.64. According to The Motley Fool, Scotiabank surprised investors last month with an unexpected surge. It gained nearly 12.1% in August, second only to Royal Bank of Canada , which edged slightly higher at 12.5%.“For a stock that's long underperformed its Big Six Canadian bank peers, this rally raises an important question: Is now the time to buy, sell, or hold?” the site asks.
B2Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.89. Monday, the stock rose nearly 3% on volume of 16,308,026 shares.
Banyan Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Ecora Resources plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.49 Tuesday. Ecora was among a number of companies attending the Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held this Thursday.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.37. No news stories available today.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.46. G Mining Tuesday provided an exploration update, including significant exploration results from its Oko West Gold Project in Guyana and its Gurupi Project in Brazil.
Goliath Resources Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.81. Monday, Goliath announced that it had intersected 18.58 g/t Gold over 5.00 Meters, drilling maintained 100% hit ate, 90% of holes contain visible gold, remains wide open, Surebet Discovery, Golddigger Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.40. Hudbay zoomed 31% in price last month because its Q2 revenue from gold surged 58% year over year to US$189.2 million, accounting for 36% of its overall revenue. Gold prices surged to $3,300 per troy ounce, which helped it earn windfall gains.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.49. IAMGOLD has been named to the 2025 TSX30, an annual ranking of the top-performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. The Company ranked 13th on the list of top 30 performing stocks on the TSX, with a dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 385% for the three years ended June 30, 2025.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.18. Juggernaut announced Monday that it had identified four distinct extensive drill-ready gold-rich zones that remain wide open located along the prolific 15 km Highway of Gold Corridor within the Eldorado System.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $31.13. Kinross announced Tuesday it had cut its stake in Asante Gold.
King Copper Discovery Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents. No news stories available today.
