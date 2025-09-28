Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan's Economy Posts Solid Growth In 8M2025

Kazakhstan's Economy Posts Solid Growth In 8M2025


2025-09-28 10:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 29. In the first 8 months of this year, GDP growth in Kazakhstan amounted to 6.5 percent, including an 8.8 percent increase in the real sector and a 5.1 percent increase in the service sector, said Arman Kassenov, Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of National Economy.

According to him, the best-performing sectors are transportation services, construction, trade, as well as the mining and manufacturing industries, and agriculture.

"Investments in fixed assets grew by 14.3 percent and reached 11.5 trillion tenge (approximately $20.7 billion). Compared to the same period in 2024, the following sectors showed growth in industrial production index (IPI): financial and insurance activities – 204 percent, education – 193 percent, manufacturing – 134 percent, agriculture – 129 percent, transport - 115 percent, real estate operations – 111 percent," the speaker said at a press conference at the SCC (Central Communications Service).

In the first quarter of 2025, Kazakhstan's gross inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) amounted to $6.6 billion, which is 6.2 percent higher compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

MENAFN28092025000187011040ID1110122192

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search