Kazakhstan's Economy Posts Solid Growth In 8M2025
According to him, the best-performing sectors are transportation services, construction, trade, as well as the mining and manufacturing industries, and agriculture.
"Investments in fixed assets grew by 14.3 percent and reached 11.5 trillion tenge (approximately $20.7 billion). Compared to the same period in 2024, the following sectors showed growth in industrial production index (IPI): financial and insurance activities – 204 percent, education – 193 percent, manufacturing – 134 percent, agriculture – 129 percent, transport - 115 percent, real estate operations – 111 percent," the speaker said at a press conference at the SCC (Central Communications Service).
In the first quarter of 2025, Kazakhstan's gross inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) amounted to $6.6 billion, which is 6.2 percent higher compared to the corresponding period in 2024.
