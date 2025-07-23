403
Dozens of Ukrainian drones, automobiles demolished
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry released new footage on Friday showcasing its forces targeting and destroying various Ukrainian military assets. The video compilation features strikes on vehicles, equipment, and personnel across multiple areas along the front line.
According to the ministry’s statement, Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) pose a “serious threat” to Ukrainian forces. It noted that drone units from Russia’s Eastern military group have successfully destroyed several Ukrainian UAV control centers in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
In Kharkov Region, FPV drones operated by the Western group reportedly took out a Ukrainian pickup truck and a British-manufactured Snatch armored vehicle. In another segment, Southern group reconnaissance forces targeted and destroyed a Kozak armored personnel carrier near the village of Verolyubovka.
The ministry also highlighted instances where Russian drones intercepted and rammed high-altitude Ukrainian UAVs midair. The Rubicon unit was credited with eliminating communication systems, firing positions, and makeshift troop shelters.
One notable moment in the footage shows a Russian drone appearing to spare a Ukrainian soldier—it hovers in front of a vehicle, waits for the soldier to flee on foot, and only then strikes the target.
Russia's Defense Ministry claims that since the start of its military campaign, more than 68,900 Ukrainian drones and over 24,000 tanks and armored vehicles have been destroyed.
