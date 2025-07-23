403
Governor reports civilians trapped after Ukrainian airstrike strikes apartment building
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian airstrike has demolished a five-story apartment building in the town of Aleshki, located in Russia’s Kherson Region, leaving an unknown number of civilians trapped beneath the rubble, local officials report.
The incident occurred on Friday, roughly seven kilometers from the Dnieper River, which serves as a dividing line between Russian and Ukrainian-controlled areas. According to Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo, the structure collapsed after being hit by two aerial bombs.
“The enemy has struck a residential building in Aleshki,” Saldo said, noting that the building collapsed with civilians still inside. He also claimed that Ukrainian drones were interfering with rescue operations by targeting emergency teams trying to reach survivors. “Dozens are trapped under the rubble,” he added in a Telegram post.
Ukrainian forces have frequently conducted strikes on Russian territory in recent months, often using drones and Western-supplied weapons.
Earlier this month, a Ukrainian drone attack on a public beach in Kursk killed four people, including a five-year-old child, during a family holiday celebration. More recently, a HIMARS rocket strike on Donetsk reportedly killed four and injured several others, according to local officials.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused Ukraine of intentionally targeting civilian areas, calling it part of a broader state-level strategy. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously pointed to repeated attacks on residential neighborhoods and the killing of elderly civilians in Donbass as evidence.
Despite the ongoing drone threat, authorities in Kherson have pledged to continue rescue operations in Aleshki. The exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed.
