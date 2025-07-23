Brookdale Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD ) plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The Company also plans to discuss the results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET) / 8:00 a.m. (CT)

Call Within US: +1 (800) 715-9871

Call Outside US: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 1482282

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at Brookdale Q225 Earnings Webcast . Please allow extra time before the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 14, 2025 by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 (from within the U.S. & Canada) or all other locations +1 (609) 800-9909 and entering Playback ID: 1482282#.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 645 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 58,000 residents as of June 30, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube .

