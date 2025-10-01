Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oman: 2 Die After Poisoning From Contaminated Bottled Water

2025-10-01 02:23:08
An Omani citizen and expat died after a water contamination incident in Wilayat of Suwaiq, the Sultanate's police announced on Wednesday, October 1.

The expat woman died on September 29, while the citizen passed away on October 1, after being hospitalised along with his family. He was in critical condition for two days before his demise.

The poisoning came after the individuals drank bottled drinking water from an Iranian brand of the name 'Uranus Star'.

An Omani woman meanwhile has recovered after receiving medical treatment.

After receiving reports of the death and critical hospitalisation, the relevant authorities collected samples of the water for necessary testing, which revealed that the it was contaminated.

The authorities have begun withdrawing all bottles of the same brand from local markets and have imposed a ban on the import of all types of bottled water from Iran, as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of residents.

The police urged all residents not to use the mentioned water and to immediately report any suspicions regarding this or other types of water to the relevant authorities.

