Neeraj Ghaywan Issues Clarification On Reports Of Him Compensating 'Homebound' Family With Only Rs 10, 000
On Friday, Ghaywan took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long post, in which he clarified that he did initially give INR 10, 000 to the family but it was only a token of gratitude from his side when the film was under research.
He shared that he and the makers of the film have honoured the family with sincere respect and significant support.
He wrote,“Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere INR 10,000, a shamefully low amount. I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit's father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture. Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided. Neither I, not the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance. The families' contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me”.
He further mentioned,“We have honored their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support. They have expressed their happiness with me about the same and I personally don't want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub, the original heroes of 'Homebound'”.
'Homebound' is a poignant Indian drama, which explores the deep bond between two childhood friends, Shoaib, a Muslim, and Chandan, a Dalit, as they navigate injustices of the system and societal prejudices in their pursuit of dignity and meaningful work.
It is set against the backdrop of India's deeply entrenched social divisions, the film delves into themes of identity, caste, and faith through a profound male friendship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference To Feature 150+ Global FX And Fintech Leaders
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment