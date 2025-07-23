Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin reacts to Azerbaijan’s stance on Ukraine war


2025-07-23 06:36:06
(MENAFN) Russia has acknowledged its disagreement with Azerbaijan’s stance on the Ukraine conflict but expressed hope that this difference will not derail efforts to restore strained bilateral relations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow is eager to resolve current tensions with Baku.

The statement follows remarks by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who advised Ukraine to resist any form of occupation, drawing a parallel to Azerbaijan’s own approach in reclaiming Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia in 2023. That conflict ended with Azerbaijan regaining full control over the region, leading to the departure of the remaining ethnic Armenian population.

Peskov recognized the divergent perspectives between Moscow and Baku regarding Ukraine, but stressed that this has not fundamentally disrupted diplomatic ties. He emphasized Russia’s desire to move beyond what he called a “temporary cooling” in relations and to preserve long-standing, mutually beneficial cooperation.

Relations between the two countries have recently been tested. Tensions escalated after Russian police killed two Azerbaijani nationals, suspected gang members, in Ekaterinburg—a move Azerbaijan denounced as unjustified. In retaliation, Azerbaijani authorities raided the Russian Sputnik news office, detaining journalists and suspending Russia-related cultural events.

Despite the growing friction, the Kremlin has underscored the traditionally close relationship between the two nations and called for de-escalation and renewed dialogue.

