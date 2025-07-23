'Really Frustrated': Massive Traffic Jam In Parts Of Delhi As Heavy Rains Lash National Capital

MENAFN - Live Mint)Heavy rainfall around the city of Delhi has caused waterlogging and massive traffic congestion across the national capital city, as people take to social media, showing the on-ground situation on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

These massive traffic jams and waterlogged areas were a result of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that have been lashing around the capital city. India's weather agency, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) , in its forecast, highlighted that the city will continue to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, according to Mint's earlier report.

“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter,” said IMD, forecasting Delhi's rainfall .

Heavy Traffic Congestion

Social media users have been sharing the on-ground situation by posting videos of Delhi roads, in which people are wading through waterlogged streets and stuck in traffic, which barely seems to be moving on Wednesday.

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed that daily commuters are stuck in traffic on the road in front of the Akshardham Temple towards the North-Eastern Delhi region.

Similar complaints have been pouring in on the social media platform X as users shared their commute experience on Wednesday, 22 July 2025.

“Really frustrated with traffic @dtptraffic at Shaheen Bagh Man Road. Do something,” said a social media user named @DamanDew, tagging the official account of the Delhi traffic police , asking for help.

Others, like a social media user named @Vikramaditya_99, highlighted prevailing concerns that were made worse by the rainfall.

“Blocking the road and creating unnecessary routine traffic jam between 1-2 p.m. around DPS Mathura Road, Delhi needs a permanent solution. Why can't @dtptraffic and the school administration take joint action on it?” they said in the post.

Acting on their cry for help, Delhi Police's Traffic department officially responded to the post and said,“Thank you, Area Traffic Inspector has been informed.”

Waterlogged streets of Delhi

Social media users also shared images and videos of Delhi's waterlogged streets and roads on Wednesday, 22 July, showing daily commuters travelling through the disruption and chaos towards their destinations.

People were using their bikes, cars, and also hailing autorickshaws in this current weather scenario. Some people were even dragging their motorcycles due to the high water level on the roads.

However, some social media users were also pleasantly surprised as water did not hold in some specific areas in Delhi, which were famous for being waterlogged earlier with heavy rainfall.

Highlighting such an incident, Riccha Drivedi shared a video of Delhi's Minto Bridge, where this time there was no situation of waterlogging despite days of record rainfall .

“Hard to believe it is the same Minto Bridge. No waterlogging despite days of record rain. Things were so bad for so long that it looks like a miracle. Delhi finally seems to be getting it right. Credit where it's due,” she said in her post on platform X.

On the Delhi weather aspect, IMD predicted that the national capital's temperature will range between 36°C and 23°C over the next seven days, continuing through 28 July 2025, according to Mint's earlier report.