Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNSC enacts resolution to promote peaceful settlements disputes

UNSC enacts resolution to promote peaceful settlements disputes


2025-07-23 06:03:44
(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted Resolution 2788 on Tuesday, reaffirming its commitment to promoting the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

The resolution calls on all UN member states to actively utilize peaceful mechanisms outlined in Article 33 of the UN Charter. These include negotiation, inquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, and resort to regional agencies or arrangements, among other peaceful means of dispute resolution.

Resolution 2788 also emphasizes the Security Council’s readiness to apply Article 34, which allows the Council to investigate any situation that might lead to international tension, in order to assess whether it poses a threat to global peace and security.

In addition, the resolution reaffirms the Council’s role in recommending appropriate methods of conflict resolution and urges member states to implement UNSC resolutions aimed at peaceful dispute settlement effectively.

The unanimous vote reflects a shared global recognition of diplomacy and dialogue as essential tools for maintaining international peace and stability.

MENAFN23072025000045017281ID1109836094

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search