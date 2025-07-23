403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former leader’s daughter criticizes ICC over ‘meddling’ in Philippines’ affairs
(MENAFN) Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has fiercely criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing it of interfering in her country’s internal affairs and calling for the release of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.
Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in March 2025 at Manila’s international airport, six years after the Philippines withdrew from the ICC. He was extradited to The Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity related to his controversial anti-drug campaign, which critics claim resulted in widespread extrajudicial killings. Duterte has denied the allegations, labeling his arrest illegal.
At a rally in The Hague titled “Free Duterte Now,” Sara Duterte condemned the ICC’s involvement, claiming it was politically motivated. “They interfere in how Filipinos govern their country,” she stated, alleging that the ICC has an agenda that goes beyond justice.
The ICC has maintained that it retains jurisdiction, arguing that the alleged crimes were committed while the Philippines was still a member state between 2011 and 2019. However, critics argue the court is overstepping its bounds and accuse it of unfairly targeting nations from the Global South. The court has also been accused of serving Western geopolitical interests under the guise of international justice.
During her speech, Sara Duterte dismissed key witnesses in the case against her father, claiming they are mentally unstable, and described chief accuser Antonio Trillanes IV as “unhinged.” She also attacked current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., calling him “drug-addled” and accusing his administration of cooperating with the ICC and financing false testimony.
She reaffirmed her demand for the case to be thrown out and her father returned to the Philippines. The former president has claimed the charges are a ploy to disrupt his support for opposition candidates ahead of upcoming elections.
Sara Duterte herself is facing serious charges, including corruption and allegedly plotting to assassinate President Marcos. She has denied the accusations and called the impeachment process an effort to sabotage her potential bid for the 2028 presidential race.
Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in March 2025 at Manila’s international airport, six years after the Philippines withdrew from the ICC. He was extradited to The Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity related to his controversial anti-drug campaign, which critics claim resulted in widespread extrajudicial killings. Duterte has denied the allegations, labeling his arrest illegal.
At a rally in The Hague titled “Free Duterte Now,” Sara Duterte condemned the ICC’s involvement, claiming it was politically motivated. “They interfere in how Filipinos govern their country,” she stated, alleging that the ICC has an agenda that goes beyond justice.
The ICC has maintained that it retains jurisdiction, arguing that the alleged crimes were committed while the Philippines was still a member state between 2011 and 2019. However, critics argue the court is overstepping its bounds and accuse it of unfairly targeting nations from the Global South. The court has also been accused of serving Western geopolitical interests under the guise of international justice.
During her speech, Sara Duterte dismissed key witnesses in the case against her father, claiming they are mentally unstable, and described chief accuser Antonio Trillanes IV as “unhinged.” She also attacked current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., calling him “drug-addled” and accusing his administration of cooperating with the ICC and financing false testimony.
She reaffirmed her demand for the case to be thrown out and her father returned to the Philippines. The former president has claimed the charges are a ploy to disrupt his support for opposition candidates ahead of upcoming elections.
Sara Duterte herself is facing serious charges, including corruption and allegedly plotting to assassinate President Marcos. She has denied the accusations and called the impeachment process an effort to sabotage her potential bid for the 2028 presidential race.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment