Protesters in New York City Demand Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators assembled on Tuesday in New York City to call for the immediate cessation of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.
The protestors displayed placards with slogans such as "Stop Starving Gaza now!," "Feed Gaza's Babies," and "Open the border, end the blockade," expressing their urgent pleas for humanitarian access and relief.
Similar rallies took place across several major U.S. cities, including Washington, DC, Chicago, and San Francisco.
These gatherings echoed the same demand: an end to Israel's blockade on Gaza, which has resulted in widespread hunger and malnutrition reaching critical levels.
On the same day, the United Nations denounced what it described as an "unacceptable pattern" of violence against those seeking aid in Gaza. T
his criticism comes despite continuous assurances from Israeli authorities that non-combatants would be spared from attacks.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of over 59,100 Palestinians in Gaza, with the majority being women and children.
The offensive has left the territory in ruins, collapsed its healthcare infrastructure, and triggered an extreme food crisis.
In November of last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing conflict in the besieged enclave.
