Automated Passenger Counting And Information Systems Market Outlook 2025-2030: Features Analysis Of Eurotech, Iris-Gmbh, DILAX Intelcom, Infodev EDI And Other Industry Leaders

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market by Offering (APC, PIS), Installation Type (Vehicle-Integrated Systems, Infrastructure-Based Systems), Technology (IR, Stereoscopic, ToF, Structured Light, IP Camera) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated passenger counting and information system market is projected to grow from USD 9.70 billion in 2025 to USD 14.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030. The growing population and urbanization are expected to increase the demand for better transportation, requiring a corresponding increase in mass transport supply.

Several countries across the globe are working on smart city initiatives. For instance, New York City is known for its exceptional public transportation, and the city is continuously involved in innovation by developing an intelligent transportation system. Besides this, the city has already invested in connected infrastructure, installing cameras and sensors at over 10,000 city intersections. Several countries are investing in smart city initiatives that incorporate automated transportation systems.

The buses segment is expected to witness a high CAGR in the automated passenger counting and information system market from 2025 to 2030

The buses segment is witnessing a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for real-time ridership data, route optimization, and service planning in urban and intercity transit. With the growing focus on enhancing public transport efficiency and reducing traffic congestion, transit authorities are adopting automated systems to track passenger flow accurately. Government initiatives promoting smart mobility, especially in developing countries, are accelerating the deployment of intelligent transport technologies in bus fleets.

Additionally, integrating GPS, video analytics, and IoT with passenger counting systems allows operators to make data-driven decisions, improve scheduling, and enhance passenger safety. Buses, the most widely used mode of public transport globally, present a large-scale opportunity for deployment. Moreover, the shift toward electric and connected buses supports the adoption of advanced counting technologies as part of broader digital transformation strategies. These factors collectively drive the segment's rapid and sustained growth.

The display systems segment is estimated to account for a larger market share in 2025

The display systems segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2025 due to its critical role in enhancing communication and commuter experience across various transit modes. These systems provide real-time updates on arrivals, departures, delays, platform changes, and service alerts, significantly improving passenger convenience and reducing uncertainty during travel.

Their widespread deployment at stations, terminals, platforms, and within vehicles ensures constant information access, catering to both regular and first-time commuters. The growing emphasis on smart transportation infrastructure and advancements in LED and LCD display technologies have made modern display systems more reliable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective. Additionally, increasing urbanization and the need for efficient crowd management drive demand for visible, dynamic, and multilingual displays. Governments and transit authorities also invest heavily in upgrading legacy information systems, including digital display panels.

The US is expected to account for the largest share of the North America automated passenger counting and information system market in 2025

The US has a well-established public transportation infrastructure and a strong focus on technological innovation. Federal and state-level investments in modernizing transit systems, improving service reliability, and ensuring data-driven decision-making have accelerated the adoption of automated systems. Agencies like the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) encourage the use of real-time passenger data to enhance route planning, optimize fleet utilization, and support performance-based funding. The US also benefits from a robust ecosystem of technology providers and early adopters of advanced transportation solutions like AI, IoT, and cloud computing. Additionally, the emphasis on improving passenger experience, safety, and regulatory compliance drives demand, especially in large metropolitan areas.

Report Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the automated passenger counting and information system market based on offering (automated passenger counting systems and passenger information systems, (installation type (vehicle-integrated systems and infrastructure-based systems), technology (infrared, stereoscopic vision, time of flight, and other technologies), application (buses, trains & trams, and ferries), type (display systems, infotainment systems, announcement & emergency communication systems, and mobile applications), application (railways, roadways, and airways), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. It provides detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market's growth. It also analyzes competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and actions carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Prominent players profiled in this report include Eurotech S.p.A. (Italy), iris-GmbH (Germany), DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany), Infodev EDI Inc. (Canada), innovation in traffic systems SE (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Cubic Corporation (US), and Alstom SA (France).

Key Attributes