Automated Passenger Counting And Information Systems Market Outlook 2025-2030: Features Analysis Of Eurotech, Iris-Gmbh, DILAX Intelcom, Infodev EDI And Other Industry Leaders
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|272
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|9.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|14.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Implementation of Government Regulations Regarding Regular Reporting of Ridership Data from Fleet Operators Rising Demand for Smart Telematic Solutions in Transportation Sector Increasing Focus of Transit Operators on Optimizing Operational Costs Growing Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives
- Lack of Awareness in Developing and Less Developed Countries Incompatibility of Advanced Passenger Information Systems with Conventional Infrastructure High Upfront Cost of Automated Passenger Counting Systems
- Technological Advancements in Automated Passenger Counting Systems Ease of Integration of Automated Passenger Counting Systems with Other Systems Adoption of Internet-Based Services and Mobile Apps for Timely Transit Updates
- Requirement for Substantial Modifications in Existing Hardware and Software Complexity in Integrating Passenger Information Systems with Transit Vehicle Systems Low Accuracy due to Lack of Proper Network Connectivity
Case Study Analysis
- Real-Time Occupancy Management on Dutch Trains with Xovis AG Data Infodev EDI Inc. Installed Sensors in Trains to Help Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) Identify Number of Passengers Boarded or Occupancy Level Tver Installed Irma Matrix Sensors to Compare Fare Collection Data and Count of Passengers Reading Buses Provided Passenger Information System to Passengers and Operators
Companies Profiled in the Report
- Eurotech S.p.A. Iris-GmbH Dilax Intelcom GmbH Innovation in Traffic Systems SE Infodev EDI Inc. Siemens Hitachi, Ltd. Cisco Systems, Inc. Cubic Corporation Alstom SA Bluesurge Technologies Clever Devices Ltd. Teleste Information Solutions Srl ETA Transit Exeros Technologies Ltd. Eyeride Giken Trastem Co., Ltd. GMV Masstrans Technologiies Private Limited Passio Technologies Postec Technology R-Com Technical Retail Sensing Limited R2P GmbH Xovis AG
