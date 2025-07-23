Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 FDA Approval Of Tralokinumab-Ldrm Stimulates Treatment Advances

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The atopic dermatitis market attained a value of USD 9.33 Billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 15.10%, to reach USD 38.07 Billion by 2034.



The market report covers 8 major markets poised to witness significant growth in the forecast period. The region-based segmentation of the market includes the United States, EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), and the United Kingdom, Japan, along with China. North America is leading the market, owing to heightened awareness among patients regarding treatment options. The presence of an robust healthcare system, and the increased prevalence of atopic dermatitis in the region.

Females are more likely to suffer from AD than males, with a prevalence rate of 2.8% compared to males (2.4%). The rising prevalence of the disease is expected to augment the market size in the forecast period.

The atopic dermatitis market growth is also driven by the surge in approvals from health regulatory agencies. In December 2023, the United States Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approved a human monoclonal antibody known as tralokinumab-ldrm (Adbry) for children (aged 12 to 17 years old) affected from atopic dermatitis.

The medication, developed by a multinational Danish pharmaceutical company LEO Pharma A/S, is the first FDA-approved interleukin (IL)-13 inhibitor that targets the main source of the skin disease's symptoms. Such advancements in the treatment landscape of atopic dermatitis are likely to fuel the market growth.

The atopic dermatitis market demand is also pushed by the development of novel medications and effective treatment solutions. The rising awareness among patients and increasing healthcare expenditure will further aid the market growth in the coming years.

Key Queries Solved in the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report



How will the market landscape evolve in the coming years?

What are the major market trends influencing the market?

What are the major drivers, opportunities, and restraints in the market?

What will be the effect of each driver, challenge, and opportunity on the market?

Which country is poised to lead the market share in the forecast period?

Which country is expected to experience expedited growth during the forecast period?

What is the prevalence of atopic dermatitis? How is it distributed across different demographics?

How do factors such as the rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis impact market growth?

What are the different types of atopic dermatitis treatments available in the market?

What are the latest advancements in atopic dermatitis drug research and development?

Which drugs currently under clinical trials are poised to elevate the atopic dermatitis market size in forecast period?

What are the major drug approvals to manage atopic dermatitis during the historical period?

Which segment has the major impact on the market size?

What investments and funding are driving research and development in the market?

Which companies are involved in developing most advanced treatment options for patients?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading pharmaceutical companies to gain market share? How are partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions shaping the market dynamics?

