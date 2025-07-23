Desertcart Expands Sourcing From Korea And Japan, Adding Over 10 Million New Products For GCC Shoppers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), the leading cross-border e-commerce platform in the Middle East, has expanded its global sourcing network to include. With this move, Desertcart has addedto its platform-giving customers across the GCC and beyond access to two of the world's most in-demand markets for beauty, electronics, home, and wellness goods.

“Korea and Japan are global powerhouses when it comes to innovation, quality, and cult-favorite products,” said.“Our goal has always been to bring the world's best products closer to our customers. This expansion is a big step forward in that mission.”

The timing aligns with powerful consumer trends: K-Beauty is expected to grow from $14.7 billion in 2024 to $32 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of over 9%, driven by global demand for innovative skincare and cosmetics. Meanwhile, the prestige beauty market in the GCC is growing at 10% year-on-year, reflecting increased spending on premium wellness and personal care. In parallel, Japanese exports to the UAE reached $13 billion, with particularly high demand for consumer electronics, home appliances, and niche wellness products.

With direct sourcing from Korea and Japan, Desertcart now offers faster delivery, better pricing, and expanded access to products that were previously difficult to find or overpriced in the region.

With Korea and Japan now added to its sourcing portfolio, the company delivers to, reinforcing its position as the region's most comprehensive cross-border e-commerce platform.

“Our expansion into sourcing from Korea and Japan is a strategic response to the accelerating demand we're witnessing in the GCC,” said.“By introducing over 10 million new items from these regions, we're not only diversifying our product offerings but also aligning with these significant market trends to better serve our customers. We're giving our customers front-row access to global trends.”