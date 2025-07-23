403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Ibovespa Slips As Fiscal Doubts, Trade Tensions Stall Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian equity market closed down 0.10% at 134,035.72 points on July 22, according to official exchange data.
The session's losses aligned with worries about reduced public spending restraint and emerging uncertainty over fresh United States tariffs on Brazilian goods.
Traders engaged cautiously during the day, citing lower confidence in fiscal responsibility after the government trimmed its spending freeze estimate from R$31.3 billion to R$10.7 billion.
No fiscal contingency remains, and a modest rise in blocked expenses adds pressure. The real closed weaker at 5.5670 per U.S. dollar.
Volume remained moderate throughout the session as investors weighed the Ministry of Finance's latest report on primary revenues and expenditures, released near the session's close.
Brazilian industrial exporters, already sensitive to overseas developments, faced additional stress from possible U.S. trade penalties, after the U.S. president indicated trade measures hang in the balance pending negotiations with China and new deals with Asia.
Global factors shaped local moves. China's announcement of a US$170 billion hydropower project boosted iron ore prices by 2.49%, lifting shares of commodity leaders.
Vale gained 2.59%, while Companhia Siderurgica Nacional advanced 7.13% and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais 5.99%. Petrobras moved up 0.94%, even as global oil traded sideways.
On the other side, consumer cyclical stocks such as Vivara dropped 3.54%, pressured by profit-taking and sector rotation. Utilities including CPFL Energia fell amid weaker consumption outlooks.
Wall Street indexes set mixed records, with the S&P 500 marking a new nominal high, the Dow Jones up 0.40%, and the Nasdaq down 0.39%.
European and Asian indices closed with no clear direction as market participants awaited moves from the European Central Bank and monitored the U.S. tariff agenda.
Notably, the global liquidity index-represented by the yellow line on the charts-fell during the day, signaling risk-off flows and dampened risk appetite.
Technical analysis of the Ibovespa 's daily chart indicated persistent pressure. The Relative Strength Index hovered below 46, reflecting weak momentum.
MACD stayed negative and continued to slip, while moving averages, including the 21 and 50-period, remained above current prices, reinforcing a downtrend. Bollinger Bands contracted, showing reduced volatility but reinforcing a lower trading range.
The blue support at 132,000 looks increasingly pivotal. The global liquidity index's decline confirms capital outflows and waning enthusiasm for risk assets. ETF and equity fund flows continued to show outflows, as local risk remained unattractive to institutional investors.
Sector performance differences confirm a preference for defensive or hard-asset names over discretionary sectors. Foreign capital remains tentative, with no evidence of new large inflows.
Market participants focused on fundamentals, as prospects for recovery depend on improvements in fiscal control and resolution of tariff threats. Until clarity emerges, market activity will likely remain subdued, with sellers holding an advantage near key support zones.
The session's losses aligned with worries about reduced public spending restraint and emerging uncertainty over fresh United States tariffs on Brazilian goods.
Traders engaged cautiously during the day, citing lower confidence in fiscal responsibility after the government trimmed its spending freeze estimate from R$31.3 billion to R$10.7 billion.
No fiscal contingency remains, and a modest rise in blocked expenses adds pressure. The real closed weaker at 5.5670 per U.S. dollar.
Volume remained moderate throughout the session as investors weighed the Ministry of Finance's latest report on primary revenues and expenditures, released near the session's close.
Brazilian industrial exporters, already sensitive to overseas developments, faced additional stress from possible U.S. trade penalties, after the U.S. president indicated trade measures hang in the balance pending negotiations with China and new deals with Asia.
Global factors shaped local moves. China's announcement of a US$170 billion hydropower project boosted iron ore prices by 2.49%, lifting shares of commodity leaders.
Vale gained 2.59%, while Companhia Siderurgica Nacional advanced 7.13% and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais 5.99%. Petrobras moved up 0.94%, even as global oil traded sideways.
On the other side, consumer cyclical stocks such as Vivara dropped 3.54%, pressured by profit-taking and sector rotation. Utilities including CPFL Energia fell amid weaker consumption outlooks.
Wall Street indexes set mixed records, with the S&P 500 marking a new nominal high, the Dow Jones up 0.40%, and the Nasdaq down 0.39%.
European and Asian indices closed with no clear direction as market participants awaited moves from the European Central Bank and monitored the U.S. tariff agenda.
Notably, the global liquidity index-represented by the yellow line on the charts-fell during the day, signaling risk-off flows and dampened risk appetite.
Technical analysis of the Ibovespa 's daily chart indicated persistent pressure. The Relative Strength Index hovered below 46, reflecting weak momentum.
MACD stayed negative and continued to slip, while moving averages, including the 21 and 50-period, remained above current prices, reinforcing a downtrend. Bollinger Bands contracted, showing reduced volatility but reinforcing a lower trading range.
The blue support at 132,000 looks increasingly pivotal. The global liquidity index's decline confirms capital outflows and waning enthusiasm for risk assets. ETF and equity fund flows continued to show outflows, as local risk remained unattractive to institutional investors.
Sector performance differences confirm a preference for defensive or hard-asset names over discretionary sectors. Foreign capital remains tentative, with no evidence of new large inflows.
Market participants focused on fundamentals, as prospects for recovery depend on improvements in fiscal control and resolution of tariff threats. Until clarity emerges, market activity will likely remain subdued, with sellers holding an advantage near key support zones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment