India Extends Airspace Ban On Pakistan
Dhaka: India on Tuesday (July 22) extended its ban on Pakistani aircraft entering Indian airspace till August 23, amid continued tensions between the two neighbours.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a post on X,“Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace has been officially extended until 23rd August 2025.”
“This extension reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols. Stay tuned for further updates,” the minister added.
The move follows Islamabad's decision last week to extend its own airspace restrictions on Indian carriers till August 24. The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said the ban will remain in effect until 5:19 a.m. (IST) on August 24.
Meanwhile, India has issued a separate NOTAM for a large-scale Indian Air Force (IAF) exercise in Rajasthan, along the Pakistan border, from July 23 to 25. The exercise will cover areas from Barmer to Jodhpur.
A NOTAM is issued when a specific airspace needs to be cleared of civilian air traffic. Similar notices were issued during previous tensions with Pakistan to ensure that no passenger aircraft would be caught in the middle of potential aerial operations. It helps prevent civilian casualties by keeping commercial aircraft away from zones of military activity.
The latest NOTAM was issued against the backdrop of India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched on May 7 in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 civilians.
