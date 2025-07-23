403
Kremlin disagrees with Azerbaijan over Ukrainian war
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed disagreement with Azerbaijan’s view on the Ukraine conflict but remains hopeful that this difference will not obstruct efforts to mend relations, which have recently faced strain. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks on Tuesday, emphasizing Moscow’s intention to address and move beyond current tensions with Baku.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently declared that Ukraine should “never agree to occupation.” Speaking at the Shusha Global Media Forum, Aliyev urged Kiev to consider Azerbaijan’s handling of its own territorial dispute with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh as a model. That conflict concluded in 2023 after Baku regained control of the region through military means, prompting the departure of its remaining ethnic Armenian residents.
While Peskov admitted that Moscow and Baku hold opposing views regarding the war in Ukraine, he stressed that the disagreement has not created a major barrier in their diplomatic relations. He noted that Russia is seeking “to move past what we hope is a brief period of cooling in bilateral relations and avoid sacrificing mutually beneficial interests for the sake of a short-term situation.”
Recent events have heightened tensions between the two countries. Last month, two Azerbaijani nationals suspected of gang involvement were killed during a Russian police operation in Ekaterinburg. Azerbaijani authorities rejected the findings of the Russian investigation and accused law enforcement of acting unlawfully.
In retaliation, Azerbaijani authorities carried out a raid on the local office of the Russian news outlet Sputnik, detaining two journalists along with several other Russian citizens. Additionally, Azerbaijan suspended all cultural activities related to Russia.
Despite the recent diplomatic strain, Moscow has underlined the historically friendly nature of its relationship with Baku and reaffirmed its desire for de-escalation and future cooperation.
