Oman Accelerates Digital Transformation In Education Through AI Integration With OIIPD
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Muscat, Oman – The Omani National Commission for Education's Secretary, Dr. Mahmoud al Abri, recently reaffirmed the country's unwavering commitment to digital transformation, highlighting in particular the vital role artificial intelligence (AI) plays in advancing social and economic development. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into the educational system is viewed as a revolutionary step that will provide the workforce of the future with critical skills in a world where technology is having an increasing impact.
OIIPC Musat is carrying out several cutting-edge projects centered on AI-driven curriculum digitization as part of its strategic ambitions. The goal of these projects is to produce interactive digital content that captivates students and encourages a more profound comprehension of technical applications. In keeping with these initiatives, the government has also set up AI-focused chairs at nearby universities, guaranteeing that academic institutions are prepared to generate graduates who are knowledgeable about modern AI techniques.
In order to properly integrate AI technology into teaching, assessment, and management processes, the Ministry of Education is actively working with a number of international organizations. This partnership focuses on creating strong AI training programs for administrators and teachers alike, and it is a major step toward improving educational infrastructure.
To make high-quality education more accessible, the Oman International Institute for Professional Development (OIIPD) has released several new courses that will transform e-learning in the field of artificial intelligence. These courses, which make use of state-of-the-art technology, offer a flexible learning environment that enables students to learn at any time and from any location, precisely meeting the demands of the rapidly changing labor market of today.
According to Dr. Al Abri, "the ability to adapt and integrate technology successfully resides in the future of education." In addition to educating students for the needs of the labor market, we are creating an atmosphere that encourages innovation and creativity through our dedication to digital transformation and the integration of AI into our educational framework.
The country is leading the area in educational modernization due to the aggressive policies and cooperative efforts of the Omani government. By adopting AI, Oman hopes to make sure that its people are not just technology users but also actively involved in its continued advancement.
