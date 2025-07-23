Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli official states demand to end Gaza conflict is ‘wrong and dangerous’

Israeli official states demand to end Gaza conflict is ‘wrong and dangerous’


2025-07-23 03:02:22
(MENAFN) An adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized a joint international demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calling it “wrong and dangerous.” The statement, backed by 28 countries including EU member states, the UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, and others, urged an end to the conflict and the restoration of full humanitarian aid, warning that Gaza's crisis had reached unbearable levels.

The foreign ministers condemned the limited delivery of aid and the ongoing deaths of civilians, including children, many of whom were killed while trying to access food and water. They cited data from the UN and Gaza's Health Ministry reporting over 800 Palestinian deaths during aid-seeking attempts, and called the situation “horrifying,” demanding that Israel fulfill its responsibilities under international humanitarian law.

In response, Netanyahu’s adviser Dmitry Gendelman argued that the joint call sends the “wrong message” to Hamas and undermines current ceasefire negotiations. He accused Hamas of starting the war, holding hostages, and refusing “reasonable” truce proposals already accepted by Israel. He described the idea that Israel is the obstacle to peace as a “delusion.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also rejected the international appeal, labeling it out of touch with the situation on the ground. Officials claimed Hamas is to blame for prolonging the conflict by refusing a U.S.-supported ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.

Talks to end the fighting resumed on July 6 in Doha, with mediation from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. The current plan reportedly backed by Israel includes a 60-day truce, phased hostage releases, partial Israeli withdrawals, and increased humanitarian assistance. Hamas, however, insists on a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, and international guarantees for rebuilding the region.

Israel began its military offensive in Gaza in 2023 following a deadly Hamas attack. Since then, over 59,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The war has left around 90% of Gaza’s population displaced and heavily reliant on limited aid, with the region teetering on the edge of famine.

The conflict has drawn widespread international condemnation, with accusations of genocide leveled against Israel. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, and several Western countries — including the EU, UK, France, and Canada — have warned of potential sanctions unless the humanitarian situation improves.

MENAFN23072025000070015687ID1109835350

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search