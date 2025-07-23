403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli official states demand to end Gaza conflict is ‘wrong and dangerous’
(MENAFN) An adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized a joint international demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calling it “wrong and dangerous.” The statement, backed by 28 countries including EU member states, the UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, and others, urged an end to the conflict and the restoration of full humanitarian aid, warning that Gaza's crisis had reached unbearable levels.
The foreign ministers condemned the limited delivery of aid and the ongoing deaths of civilians, including children, many of whom were killed while trying to access food and water. They cited data from the UN and Gaza's Health Ministry reporting over 800 Palestinian deaths during aid-seeking attempts, and called the situation “horrifying,” demanding that Israel fulfill its responsibilities under international humanitarian law.
In response, Netanyahu’s adviser Dmitry Gendelman argued that the joint call sends the “wrong message” to Hamas and undermines current ceasefire negotiations. He accused Hamas of starting the war, holding hostages, and refusing “reasonable” truce proposals already accepted by Israel. He described the idea that Israel is the obstacle to peace as a “delusion.”
Israel’s Foreign Ministry also rejected the international appeal, labeling it out of touch with the situation on the ground. Officials claimed Hamas is to blame for prolonging the conflict by refusing a U.S.-supported ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.
Talks to end the fighting resumed on July 6 in Doha, with mediation from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. The current plan reportedly backed by Israel includes a 60-day truce, phased hostage releases, partial Israeli withdrawals, and increased humanitarian assistance. Hamas, however, insists on a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, and international guarantees for rebuilding the region.
Israel began its military offensive in Gaza in 2023 following a deadly Hamas attack. Since then, over 59,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The war has left around 90% of Gaza’s population displaced and heavily reliant on limited aid, with the region teetering on the edge of famine.
The conflict has drawn widespread international condemnation, with accusations of genocide leveled against Israel. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, and several Western countries — including the EU, UK, France, and Canada — have warned of potential sanctions unless the humanitarian situation improves.
The foreign ministers condemned the limited delivery of aid and the ongoing deaths of civilians, including children, many of whom were killed while trying to access food and water. They cited data from the UN and Gaza's Health Ministry reporting over 800 Palestinian deaths during aid-seeking attempts, and called the situation “horrifying,” demanding that Israel fulfill its responsibilities under international humanitarian law.
In response, Netanyahu’s adviser Dmitry Gendelman argued that the joint call sends the “wrong message” to Hamas and undermines current ceasefire negotiations. He accused Hamas of starting the war, holding hostages, and refusing “reasonable” truce proposals already accepted by Israel. He described the idea that Israel is the obstacle to peace as a “delusion.”
Israel’s Foreign Ministry also rejected the international appeal, labeling it out of touch with the situation on the ground. Officials claimed Hamas is to blame for prolonging the conflict by refusing a U.S.-supported ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.
Talks to end the fighting resumed on July 6 in Doha, with mediation from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. The current plan reportedly backed by Israel includes a 60-day truce, phased hostage releases, partial Israeli withdrawals, and increased humanitarian assistance. Hamas, however, insists on a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, and international guarantees for rebuilding the region.
Israel began its military offensive in Gaza in 2023 following a deadly Hamas attack. Since then, over 59,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The war has left around 90% of Gaza’s population displaced and heavily reliant on limited aid, with the region teetering on the edge of famine.
The conflict has drawn widespread international condemnation, with accusations of genocide leveled against Israel. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, and several Western countries — including the EU, UK, France, and Canada — have warned of potential sanctions unless the humanitarian situation improves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment