Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rubio Urges Iraq to Deal with Energy Attacks

2025-07-23 02:47:36
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to discuss a string of assaults on Iraq’s energy facilities, including those run by American firms, according to a statement released by the State Department on Tuesday.

During the call, Rubio emphasized the need for the Iraqi authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice and to take steps to avert similar incidents in the future.

This point was highlighted by spokeswoman Tammy Bruce in an official announcement.

Bruce noted, "The Secretary noted the importance of paying Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) salaries consistently and resuming oil exports via the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline."

This underscores Washington’s concern for regional stability and economic continuity in the northern Kurdish region.

Rubio also restated "serious U.S. concerns" regarding the proposed Popular Mobilization Commission (PMC) legislation currently under consideration in Iraq’s Council of Representatives (COR).

He warned that "any such legislation would institutionalize Iranian influence and armed terrorist groups undermining Iraq’s sovereignty," as relayed by Bruce.

