403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Urges Iraq to Deal with Energy Attacks
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to discuss a string of assaults on Iraq’s energy facilities, including those run by American firms, according to a statement released by the State Department on Tuesday.
During the call, Rubio emphasized the need for the Iraqi authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice and to take steps to avert similar incidents in the future.
This point was highlighted by spokeswoman Tammy Bruce in an official announcement.
Bruce noted, "The Secretary noted the importance of paying Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) salaries consistently and resuming oil exports via the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline."
This underscores Washington’s concern for regional stability and economic continuity in the northern Kurdish region.
Rubio also restated "serious U.S. concerns" regarding the proposed Popular Mobilization Commission (PMC) legislation currently under consideration in Iraq’s Council of Representatives (COR).
He warned that "any such legislation would institutionalize Iranian influence and armed terrorist groups undermining Iraq’s sovereignty," as relayed by Bruce.
During the call, Rubio emphasized the need for the Iraqi authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice and to take steps to avert similar incidents in the future.
This point was highlighted by spokeswoman Tammy Bruce in an official announcement.
Bruce noted, "The Secretary noted the importance of paying Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) salaries consistently and resuming oil exports via the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline."
This underscores Washington’s concern for regional stability and economic continuity in the northern Kurdish region.
Rubio also restated "serious U.S. concerns" regarding the proposed Popular Mobilization Commission (PMC) legislation currently under consideration in Iraq’s Council of Representatives (COR).
He warned that "any such legislation would institutionalize Iranian influence and armed terrorist groups undermining Iraq’s sovereignty," as relayed by Bruce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment