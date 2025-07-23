STANZIONE & ASSOCIATES CELEBRATES 22+ YEARS OF IP EXCELLENCE, FEATURED IN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES

Patrick Stanzione

- Patrick Stanzione, Founder and Principal of Stanzione & Associates, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stanzione & Associates, PLLC, an intellectual property law firm serving clients nationwide, was recently featured in International Business Times in recognition of over 22 years of dedicated service protecting innovation and helping inventors, startups, and technology companies transform ideas into secure, enforceable assets.“This milestone just shows how committed we are to innovation and the people behind it,” said Patrick Stanzione, Founder and Principal of Stanzione & Associates.“For more than 22 years, we've worked side by side with entrepreneurs and inventors, helping them turn ideas into protected assets that drive growth, create value, and move industries forward.”Founded to bridge the gap between inventors and the complexities of the patent system, Stanzione & Associates provides comprehensive legal services in patent drafting, prosecution, trademark filings, and IP portfolio management across advanced electronics, electro-mechanical devices, medical devices, sports equipment, software, and consumer technologies. Whether supporting a startup developing a new app or a seasoned business designing innovative hardware, the firm delivers tailored, strategic legal solutions rooted in deep technical knowledge and decades of experience.The firm's client-first philosophy and attention to technical precision have positioned Stanzione & Associates as a trusted partner for those seeking to safeguard their intellectual assets from infringement and reverse engineering while maintaining a competitive edge in fast-paced markets. Located near major federal IP institutions, the firm leverages its proximity to engage directly with patent examiners, ensuring smoother, more efficient application processes for clients.Stanzione's background as a former supervisory-level USPTO patent examiner shapes the firm's unique vantage point in securing high-quality patents while helping clients avoid common pitfalls that can weaken their protection.“Poorly written patents can contain exploitable loopholes that allow competitors to create similar products legally,” Stanzione noted.“Vague language or overlooked technical details can render a patent ineffective, undermining an inventor's market position.”Throughout his career, Stanzione has guided patent applications for global companies and nimble startups, securing patents for cutting-edge technologies, including a noteworthy mobile app that gained significant industry attention. His commitment to excellence is reflected in the firm's ranking among the top ten patent procurement IP firms in the United States for quality by a leading global IP publication.As Stanzione & Associates commemorates over 22 years of service, the firm remains focused on empowering entrepreneurs to build robust patent portfolios that attract investors and fuel business growth while providing credibility and leverage in competitive industries.“Strong patents don't just defend your ideas. They define your value,” Stanzione emphasized.“A well-executed patent is leverage, credibility, and a growth engine for your business. That's what we've delivered for over two decades, and that's what we'll continue to deliver in the decades ahead.”The full International Business Times article can be read here .About Stanzione & Associates, PLLCStanzione & Associates, PLLC is a boutique intellectual property law firm based in Washington, D.C., with over 22 years of experience helping clients nationwide protect their inventions and brand identities. The firm offers personalized, cost-effective legal services across patent and trademark prosecution, licensing, and IP portfolio management. Learn more at .

