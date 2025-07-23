'I Am Scared To See This...', Says Urfi Javed After Botched Up Beauty Surgery

Actress and social media influencer Urfi Javed shared a video some time ago, in which her face was quite swollen due to the removal of fillers. Everyone was shocked to see her look. Now she has shared another video. In this, her face looks as if she is roaming around with a cartoon filter on her face. Seeing this look of her, people are trolling her fiercely.

Why are people praising Urfi Javed

In this video, Urfi Javed is using the phone at her home. At the same time, her sister is making fun of her. Her sister asked her in the video, 'Are you able to say anything?' In response to this, Urfi says, 'Yes!' While sharing this video, Urfi wrote in the caption, 'My boyfriend told me that I sulk at every little thing... is this true? Within a few minutes of sharing this video of Urfi, it started going viral. While some people praised Urfi fiercely. One user wrote, 'Whatever you say, you need courage to face everyone like this.' While another wrote, 'I just need this confidence in life.' At the same time, some people trolled her fiercely.

This is why Urfi Javed's face is swollen

Urfi shared a post on Instagram on July 20 and told that she has decided to remove her lip filler after nine years. This is the reason why her face became like this. In the video shared by Urfi, the cosmetic surgeon was pricking needles on her lips and shortly after this happened, her face became swollen and red. When she shared this video, everyone was shocked. Talking about the work front, Urfi was last seen in the reality show 'The Traitors', in which she became the winner along with Nikita Luther. Together, both of them won the prize money of Rs 70 lakh.