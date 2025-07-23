Bonding Health Introduces Emotional Regulation Scoretm The First Clinical-Grade Tool To Help ADHD Adults And Parents Measure And Build Emotional Mastery

New York, NY - July 22, 2025 - Bonding Health, a innovative digital health company serving individuals and families impacted by ADHD, today announced the launch of its Emotional Regulation Score , a new clinically validated feature that allows users to measure, develop, and track their ability to regulate their emotions. The new feature will launch on Friday, July 25 , as part of Version 4 of the Bonding Health app , on iOS and Android.

The Emotional Regulation Score (ERS), was developed using the Emotion Regulation Questionnaire (ERQ) which is a well-accepted gold standard in psychological science developed by Gross & John (2003) . The ERS brings decades of research into an actionable, mobile-first app experience created exclusively for ADHD brains.

“Emotional regulation has generally been treated as an abstract skill,” said Pen King Jr., CEO of Bonding Health.“Now with the Emotional Regulation Score we are changing the game. For the first time ever, ADHD adults and parents have a way to measure this critically important ability, develop the skill through structured supports, and follow their progress over time, as we do with trackers for physical health.”

Addressing a Critical Need in ADHD Support

Emotional regulation is one of the most substantial predictors of long-term well-being (just the mind, but the body and relationships). It has ramifications for mental clarity, physical wellness and the quality of relationships both personally and professionally. In order to make improvements in emotional regulation, it is essential to measure it, however there are few specific individuals are able to measure emotional regulation (specifically individuals with ADHD), and furthermore few practices to develop it.

Bonding Health's Emotional Regulation Score provides a simple, data-driven mechanism to build self-awareness and emotional resilience.

Key Features of the Emotional Regulation Score



Clinically Grounded: Built on the ERQ, a trusted framework widely used in affective neuroscience.

Quantifiable Growth: Translates emotional regulation into a measurable, trainable metric.

Research and Care Potential: Supports opportunities for clinical studies, early intervention, and insurance collaboration. Tailored for ADHD: Moves beyond symptom management to foster lasting emotional skills.

Expanding Support Through PKJ Coaching







Bonding Health has teamed up with PKJ Coaching , a recognized leader in coaching programs focused on ADHD, to enhance user support. This partnership allows all users to not only learn from their Emotional Regulation Score but also receive personalized strategies and accountability to practice these skills in everyday life.

Availability

The Emotional Regulation Score will launch on Friday, July 25, 2025 , with Version 4 of the Bonding Health app, available for both iOS and Android.

Download now to be first in line:



iOS: Download on the App Store Or visit .

About Bonding Health

Bonding Health is a digital health company that supports individuals and families affected by ADHD to achieve a higher degree of emotional balance and resilience. Importantly, Bonding Health offers clinician-designed tools, daily habit trackers, and collective resources such as PKJ Coaching that continue to provide evidence-based resources that allow individuals to thrive rather than focus on medication.