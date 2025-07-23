Hezbollah Leader Urges Arab, Islamic Nations To Act In Support Of Gaza Latest Palestinian Deaths: 59,100
“The responsibility lies with Arab and Islamic states, both governments and peoples,” Qassem said in a statement.“Choose whatever level of response you can, but do not remain spectators.”
He described the Israeli campaign in Gaza as part of a broader U.S.-Israeli assault, marked by“genocide, starvation, and mass killing,” accusing both countries of exceeding all humanitarian and moral standards.
“It is not enough for countries to merely call for a ceasefire,” he said.“What is needed are real measures – sanctions, diplomatic isolation of the Israeli regime, and an end to all forms of cooperation with it.”
He also called on Arab and Islamic nations, to halt normalisation efforts, shut down Israeli embassies, and organise humanitarian support for Gaza, saying, a unified stance could shift U.S. policy.
The Israeli regime's military campaign in Gaza has resulted in more than 59,100 Palestinian deaths and severe humanitarian suffering, in the Palestinian enclave.– NNN-NNA
