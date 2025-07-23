J & K Police's Ravees To Compete At Asian Pencak Silat Championship

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday announced that Ravees Ahmad, Coach of the J&K Police Pencak Silat Team, has been selected to represent India in the prestigious 9th Asian Pencak Silat Championship, scheduled to be held in Vietnam from July 24 to July 31.

Ravees Ahmad, a seasoned coach and accomplished athlete, has represented India in various international championships and has earned medals at the international level and well as national level showcasing his exceptional skills and dedication to the sport of Pencak Silat.

“His selection for this elite continental event is a moment of pride not only for Jammu and Kashmir Police but for the entire Union Territory. His consistent performance and commitment to excellence have set a benchmark in the field of martial arts,” the J&K Police said in a statement.

“The J&K Police Sports Department and all his colleagues extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Ravees Ahmad for a successful outing at the Asian Championship. We are confident that he will bring further laurels to the nation and inspire budding athletes across the region,” it added.

Read Also Innovation Hub for Health, Fitness & Sports Established In DYSS Fucan Sports App Launched For Live Sports Coverage In J&K