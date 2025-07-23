J & K Police's Ravees To Compete At Asian Pencak Silat Championship
Ravees Ahmad, a seasoned coach and accomplished athlete, has represented India in various international championships and has earned medals at the international level and well as national level showcasing his exceptional skills and dedication to the sport of Pencak Silat.
“His selection for this elite continental event is a moment of pride not only for Jammu and Kashmir Police but for the entire Union Territory. His consistent performance and commitment to excellence have set a benchmark in the field of martial arts,” the J&K Police said in a statement.
“The J&K Police Sports Department and all his colleagues extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Ravees Ahmad for a successful outing at the Asian Championship. We are confident that he will bring further laurels to the nation and inspire budding athletes across the region,” it added.Read Also Innovation Hub for Health, Fitness & Sports Established In DYSS Fucan Sports App Launched For Live Sports Coverage In J&K
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment