Delhi Woman Escorted Out Of J & K Dy CM's Office For Abusive Behavior


2025-07-23 12:04:12
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman from Delhi was escorted out of the office of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary after she allegedly used abusive language against him, officials said.

Priya Mishra, a resident of Delhi, had gone to Choudhary's office at the Civil Secretariat and was authorisedly recording the interaction of the deputy chief minister with persons present in his office chamber, the officials said.

They said Choudhary noticed Mishra's act and asked her to stop recording the proceedings but the woman allegedly refused, prompting the deputy chief minister to call on woman constables. They asked Mishra to leave but she refused, leading to heated arguments and a minor brawl, the officials said.

They said the woman has alleged an assault by the cops and sought a medical examination at SMHS Hospital.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

