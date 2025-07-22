How To Save On 2025 Rob Thomas Concert Tickets Online With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Seating On Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)



Are you ready to see Rob Thomas, the Grammy-winning Matchbox Twenty frontman, perform live on his 2025 All Night Days Tour?

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Rob Thomas 2025 Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering authentic, budget-friendly tickets with a 100% buyer guarantee. Here's why it's the top choice for Rob Thomas fans:

Competitive Prices : Tickets start as low as $25 for select shows, often below face value compared to primary sellers like Ticketmaster.

Promo Code CITY10 : Apply CITY10 at checkout to save an additional 10% on all seating levels, from floor to upper tiers.

Wide Selection : Choose from general admission, orchestra, or balcony seats to suit any budget.

Secure Checkout : Enjoy a user-friendly platform with instant e-ticket delivery or mobile entry.

Customer Support : Reach out at 1-855-514-5624 (7:00 AM–1:00 AM EST) for assistance.

By using promo code CITY10, you can maximize savings and enjoy Rob Thomas's soulful performances without overspending.

How to Save on 2025 Rob Thomas Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

Follow these simple steps to score cheap 2025 Rob Thomas tickets at CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Search for“Rob Thomas 2025 Tour” or browse the concert section.

Select Your Show : Choose your preferred city and venue from the tour schedule below.

Pick Your Seats : Use interactive seating charts to select floor, orchestra, or upper-level seats based on your budget.

Apply Promo Code CITY10 : Enter CITY10 at checkout to instantly reduce your ticket price by 10%.

Complete Your Purchase : Finalize your order with secure payment and receive e-tickets via email or instant download.

Act fast, as high-demand shows like those in New York and Los Angeles are selling out quickly!

Rob Thomas 2025 All Night Days Tour Dates

The All Night Days Tour runs from August 1 to September 6, 2025, covering 25 cities across the U.S. with special guest A Great Big World on select dates. Below is the confirmed tour schedule as of July 2025, with potential for additional dates:

Aug 1 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

Aug 2 - Daily's Place Amphitheater - Jacksonville, FL

Aug 3 - Mizner Park Amphitheater - Boca Raton, FL

Aug 5 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

Aug 6 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

Aug 8 - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront - Richmond, VA

Aug 9 - TD Pavilion at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Aug 10 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MD

Aug 12 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

Aug 13 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

Aug 15 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

Aug 16 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT

Aug 18 - The Rose Music Center at The Heights - Dayton, OH

Aug 20 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

Aug 22 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

Aug 23 - PNC Pavilion At The Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Aug 24 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Sterling Heights, MI

Aug 26 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - MO - Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 27 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City - Kansas City, MO

Aug 29 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

Aug 30 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

Sep 2 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO

Sep 4 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

Sep 5 - BleauLive Theater At Fontainebleau Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Sep 6 - YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park - Inglewood, CA

*Note: Check CapitalCityTickets or robthomasmusic for updates on additional dates or changes.

Top Rob Thomas Singles to Expect

Rob Thomas, a three-time Grammy winner, is known for his emotive songwriting and dynamic live performances, blending his solo work with Matchbox Twenty classics. His 2025 tour setlists are expected to feature a mix of solo hits, Matchbox Twenty favorites, and new tracks like“Hard To Be Happy” from 2025. Based on recent performances and fan reviews, here are the top singles you can expect:

“Smooth” (1999): The iconic Santana collaboration, a triple-platinum hit that won three Grammys and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Lonely No More” (2005): A solo pop hit from ...Something to Be, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Her Diamonds” (2009): A heartfelt single from Cradlesong, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“This Is How a Heart Breaks” (2005): A high-energy track from ...Something to Be, known for its infectious rhythm.

“Little Wonders” (2007): Featured in Disney's Meet the Robinsons, this single hit No. 5 on the Mediabase Hot Adult Contemporary chart.

“3 AM” (Matchbox Twenty): A fan-favorite from Yourself or Someone Like You, often reinterpreted in solo shows.

“Bent” (Matchbox Twenty): A No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit from Mad Season, a staple in Thomas's live sets.

“Hard To Be Happy” (2025): A new single praised by fans for its emotional depth, expected to shine live.

Concerts typically last 1.5–2 hours, with Thomas's high-energy performances and storytelling creating an unforgettable experience.

Why You Should See Rob Thomas Live in 2025

Rob Thomas, with over 20 years of captivating audiences, is celebrated for his“high-energy” and“fan-friendly” performances, blending polished pop with emotive rock. Fans on platforms like Songkick praise his ability to connect with crowds through storytelling and unique dance moves. The All Night Days Tour supports his latest work while revisiting classics, making it a must-see for both solo and Matchbox Twenty fans. With A Great Big World as a supporting act on select dates, the tour promises a dynamic, feel-good vibe.

Tips for Saving on Rob Thomas 2025 Tickets

Maximize your savings and enhance your concert experience with these pro tips:

Buy Early : Purchase tickets during general on-sale or early on CapitalCityTickets to lock in lower prices before demand spikes.

Use Promo Code CITY10 : Always apply CITY10 at checkout for an extra 10% off, valid on all seating levels.

Opt for Midweek Shows : Concerts like the August 26 Louisville show may have lower prices due to reduced demand.

Choose Smaller Venues : Theatres like the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati often offer cheaper tickets than larger arenas.

Check Last-Minute Deals : Monitor CapitalCityTickets for price drops as resellers clear inventory closer to show dates.

Follow Social Media : Stay updated on tour news and flash sales via Rob Thomas's official X account (@ThisIsRobThomas) or CapitalCityTickets's social channels.

Conclusion: Grab Your 2025 Rob Thomas Tickets Today!

Don't miss your chance to see Rob Thomas live on his 2025 All Night Days Tour, a celebration of his solo career and Matchbox Twenty legacy. From intimate theatres to iconic venues like the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, this tour promises soulful performances and chart-topping hits.

Visit CapitalCityTickets now, apply CITY10, and secure your seats for an unforgettable night of music!