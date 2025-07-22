Sweden Data Center Colocation Market To Hit $935 Million By 2030 Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton"Sweden's data center colocation market will reach USD 935 million by 2030, driven by IoT, big data, and sustainability trends.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the Sweden data center colocation market to grow at a CAGR of 25.88% during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Market Size - Colocation Revenue: USD 935 Million (2030)

CAGR - Colocation Revenue: 25.88% (2024-2030)

Market Size - Utilized White Floor Area: 6,367 Thousand Sq. Feet (2030)

Market Size - Utilized Racks: 154.32 Thousand Units (2030)

Market Size - Utilized It Power Capacity: 1,275 Mw (2030)

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Sweden data center colocation market is experiencing strong momentum, valued at USD 235 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 935 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.88%. With over 37 operational colocation facilities and continued investment across the country, Sweden is becoming one of the fastest-developing data center markets in the Nordics.

Stockholm dominates with 81.4 MW of installed capacity and a utilization rate above 78%, highlighting efficient infrastructure use and strong operational activity. Leading operators such as at North, Bahnhof, Conapto, EcoData Center, Digital Realty, and Equinix are investing in next-generation technologies, including advanced cooling systems like liquid immersion and rear-door heat exchangers, to support AI and high-density workloads.

The market is also closely aligned with Sweden's 2045 net-zero emissions goal, with operators adopting sustainable practices, carbon-free power sourcing, and smart energy monitoring. Digital Realty's participation in Vattenfall's 24/7 energy matching program and EcoData Center's leadership in green colocation solutions reflect the sector's growing commitment to environmental responsibility. With rising demand for cloud services and scalable digital infrastructure, Sweden's colocation market is well-positioned for sustained, future-focused growth.

IoT and Big Data Growth Fuels Data Center Demand in Sweden

Sweden's expanding IoT and big data ecosystem is driving strong growth in data center demand. The country's IoT market alone is projected to reach USD 10.71 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. This surge underscores the rising need for high-performance computing, storage, and AI capabilities.

In September 2024, Eviden (Atos) secured a four-year contract to upgrade Sweden's Berzelius supercomputer with 128 Nvidia H200 GPUs, boosting AI capacity to 512 petaflops FP8. As big data and IoT adoption accelerate, so does the push for scalable, energy-efficient data centers, supporting Sweden's digital transformation.

Sweden Leads with Sustainable and Innovative Data Center Construction

Sweden is emerging as a leader in sustainable data center construction, embracing innovative building techniques that prioritize energy efficiency, resilience, and environmental impact. Operators across the country are adopting advanced cooling systems, modular designs, and eco-friendly materials to support the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Examples of this innovation are already visible. Bahnhof's Pionen facility in Stockholm is built within an underground bunker, naturally maintaining cool temperatures and enhancing physical security, minimizing the need for traditional cooling. STACK Infrastructure is deploying climate-adaptive construction methods, integrating district heating and recyclable composite materials to improve insulation and reduce carbon footprint. Meanwhile, EcoDataCenter's facility in Falun uses locally sourced renewable materials and incorporates waste heat recovery, creating a closed-loop system that supports Sweden's broader sustainability goals.

Vendor Landscape

What factors are driving the Sweden data center colocation market?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Sweden?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Sweden by 2030? Who are the new entrants in the Sweden data center industry?

What's Included in the Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Report?

The Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Report provides a detailed analysis of current and future colocation demand, covering 37 existing and 8 upcoming facilities across 6+ states. It offers insights into market sizing by white floor area, IT power capacity, and occupancy trends, alongside investment outlooks, sustainability efforts, cloud growth, and infrastructure developments like submarine cables and cloud-on-ramps. With forecasts through 2030, pricing trends, and competitive vendor analysis, the report is a strategic resource for anyone looking to understand and invest in Sweden's evolving colocation landscape.

