AC Man Heating & Air Conditioning Recognized As Fayetteville's Favorite HVAC Service

MENAFN - GetNews)



With multiple local awards and over 800 five-star reviews, this veteran-owned HVAC company continues to earn the trust of homeowners across Fayetteville, NC by delivering dependable heating and air solutions backed by real experience.

With another summer heating up the region, local residents are turning to a trusted name in home comfort: A/C Man Heating and Air . Known for prompt, dependable HVAC service and an unwavering commitment to quality, the veteran-owned business has again been named a Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite and received multiple accolades from both local and national organizations.

These recognitions are more than badges of honor-they reflect years of consistent customer satisfaction, attention to detail, and a dedication to making homeowners feel supported through every season. In addition to earning the Angi Super Service Award and recognition from the Greater Fayetteville Chamber, A/C Man Heating and Air boasts over 800 five-star reviews on Google, underscoring the company's reputation in the community.







The team's story traces back to the U.S. Air Force, where founder Michael Johnson developed the technical skills and work ethic that now form the backbone of the company. After serving in the military, Johnson launched A/C Man Heating and Air in 2004, bringing disciplined, service-first principles to every job-from simple repairs to complex installations.

As Fayetteville residents prepare for rising temperatures, the company remains focused on ensuring heating and cooling systems are running efficiently and safely. Whether handling ductless mini-split systems, air duct services, or full system installations, the technicians are trained to work with a wide variety of brands, including Lennox, Mitsubishi, Daikin, Comfortmaker, and more.

Reliable indoor air comfort is more than a convenience in North Carolina's humid climate-it's a necessity. That's why A/C Man continues to invest in ongoing training, service upgrades, and timely support. The company's hands-on approach, paired with transparent communication, has made it the go-to choice for HVAC services in the Fayetteville area.

Being veteran-owned also plays a meaningful role in the company's identity. The same values that shaped its founder's military service-honor, discipline, and accountability-remain central to the way every technician and staff member operates. It's a standard of service that customers feel the moment they make the first call.

A/C Man Heating and Air is based in Fayetteville, NC and provides a full range of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services to residents across the region. Founded by Air Force veteran Michael Johnson, the company has served the community since 2004 with a mission to deliver honest, high-quality HVAC solutions with a personal touch. Recognized by Nextdoor, Angi, the SBA, and the Greater Fayetteville Chamber, A/C Man continues to uphold a legacy of service, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.

