Metastatic Melanoma Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Evaxion Biotech, Inxmed, Aivita Biomedical, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Viralyt

"Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Insights"DelveInsight's,"Metastatic Melanoma- Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Melanoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

Metastatic Melanoma Overview:

Melanoma is the third most prevalent type of skin cancer, following basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma. It ranks as the fifth most common cancer in men and sixth in women. Metastatic melanoma refers to the spread of malignant cells from the original tumor to other parts of the body, typically occurring in stage 3 or 4. Common sites of metastasis include the lymph nodes, lungs, liver, bones, and brain. Symptoms depend on the area affected and may include fatigue, enlarged lymph nodes, weight loss, difficulty breathing, bone pain, and neurological complications.

Diagnosis typically starts with a physical skin examination and a biopsy-such as punch, excisional, or shave-to determine tumor thickness. If metastasis is suspected, further tests like lymph node mapping, CT scans, PET scans, MRI, ultrasound, and blood chemistry panels are used to assess the spread.

Treating metastatic melanoma is difficult, with a five-year survival rate of around 66% when the cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes and only 27% when it reaches distant organs. As undetectable metastases can occur, the prognosis worsens with disease progression.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report



In October 2025, Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, announced updated Phase 1b clinical data for ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T, which targets PRAME in melanoma patients. Additionally, the company provided insights into SUPRAME, an upcoming Phase 3 trial aimed at evaluating IMA203 in metastatic melanoma patients.

In April 2025, Obsidian Therapeutics provided an update on its Phase I first-in-human study of OBX-115, a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy for individuals with advanced or metastatic melanoma. Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, the update included safety data from a median 25-week study follow-up along with detailed efficacy results.

Iin April 2025, Iovance Biotherapeutics announced that clinical data on lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab for frontline advanced melanoma, along with translational data, will be presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Key Metastatic Melanoma companies such as Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Viralytics, Merck & Co., Neon Therapeutics, BioNTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Cytovation AS, and others are evaluating new drugs for Metastatic Melanoma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Metastatic Melanoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include EVX 01, IN 10018, AV MEL 1, and others.

Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



Metastatic Melanoma Emerging Drugs



EVX 01: Evaxion Biotech

IN 10018: InxMed AV MEL 1: AiVita Biomedical

Metastatic Melanoma Companies

More than 75 leading companies are actively developing treatments for metastatic melanoma. Among these, Evaxion Biotech has a drug candidate that is the furthest along in development, currently in Phase II clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Metastatic Melanoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Metastatic Melanoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Metastatic Melanoma Assessment by Product Type

. Metastatic Melanoma By Stage

. Metastatic Melanoma Assessment by Route of Administration

. Metastatic Melanoma Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Metastatic Melanoma Current Treatment Patterns

4. Metastatic Melanoma - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Metastatic Melanoma Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Metastatic Melanoma Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Metastatic Melanoma Discontinued Products

13. Metastatic Melanoma Product Profiles

14. Metastatic Melanoma Key Companies

15. Metastatic Melanoma Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Metastatic Melanoma Unmet Needs

18. Metastatic Melanoma Future Perspectives

19. Metastatic Melanoma Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

