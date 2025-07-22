Portugal Fully Supports Autonomy Initiative As Most Serious, Credible & Constructive Basis To Settle Moroccan Sahara Dispute
As part of the international momentum generated under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in support of Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara and the Autonomy Plan, the Portuguese Republic expresses "its full support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative as the most serious, credible and constructive basis to settle this dispute."
This position was expressed in the Joint Statement signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and the Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, following their meeting on Tuesday in Lisbon.
Portugal recognizes the importance of this issue for Morocco, as well as the serious and credible efforts undertaken by the Kingdom within the framework of the United Nations to achieve a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution, the Joint statement notes.
The two ministers reaffirmed their support for UN Security Council Resolution 2756, which emphasizes the role and responsibility of the parties in seeking a realistic, pragmatic and lasting political solution based on compromise, the document adds.
Through its new stance, Portugal sends a clear message reflecting its adherence to the international consensus around Morocco's autonomy Plan, in line with the strong international dynamic driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.
