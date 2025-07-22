Rate And Chicago White Sox To Host Tribute Honoring Military Families At Rate Field On July 25

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, will proudly honor America's military families during its second annual Military Appreciation Game with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Held on Friday, July 25, the event will be a powerful tribute to service, sacrifice, and the enduring spirit of the armed forces.

A pregame“Take the Field” recognition will spotlight all seven Military Spouses of the Year, each representing a different branch of the U.S. military. They will be honored on the field as they meet with White Sox players at each defensive position in a moving pregame moment of appreciation and respect.

The evening's Hero of the Game will be Marine Corps Captain Riley Tejcek, an active-duty officer, Olympic bobsled hopeful, author, and rising digital voice, who embodies the strength and versatility of today's military leaders.

A highlight of the night will be a parachute jump into Rate Field, delivering the game ball into the hands of a military child who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Justin Holmes, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Nashville recording artist, will perform the National Anthem, bringing added meaning to this celebration of country and community.

“This night, honoring the military is our way of saying thank you,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate.“Military families are the backbone of this country, and we're proud to celebrate and serve them.”

Earlier in the day, Rate will host a brunch and service project at its Chicago headquarters to welcome the honorees and connect them with company employees and leadership. The gathering will include a hands-on volunteer initiative supporting military causes.

On game day, attendees will also be able to connect with key organizations at Rate Field, including:



Marine Corps Recruiting Command



Hiring Our Heroes



United Through Reading

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)



The evening coincides with a crosstown matchup between the White Sox and the Cubs, adding even more excitement to what is expected to be a deeply memorable occasion.

This celebration is part of Rate's unwavering commitment to military families nationwide. Through its leading VA loan program, the company has waived more than $65 million in lender fees and actively supports military-focused nonprofits and educational initiatives throughout the year.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact:

...