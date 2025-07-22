RND Automation Relaunches Quickpouch Website To Support Legacy Packaging Equipment Owners
"We knew the QuickPouch customer base had been left without a reliable partner," said Patrick McDermott, CEO of RND Automation. "That changes today. We're proud to provide these customers with the expert, responsive support they've been waiting for."
What Customers Can Expect at QuickPouch:
-
Genuine OEM spare parts built to original specifications
Fast-response technical support and troubleshooting
Preventative maintenance, field service, and training programs
A clear form to submit machine details and photos for quick assistance
Service for legacy QuickPouch models, including Vertical, Horizontal, and Conveyor systems
The response has been immediate and overwhelming. Since announcing the relaunch, RND has received a surge of service requests, proving how critical this support channel has been.
"Customers have been incredibly relieved to know there's finally a real solution," said Steve Bostic, Manager of Sales and Applications Engineering. "And because we now own the original engineering files and service documentation, we can provide exactly what they need, with speed and precision."
To avoid confusion in the market, RND also clarified that it is the sole authorized provider of QuickPouch parts and services. Other companies offering imitation parts or unsupported services are not affiliated with QuickPouch or RND Automation in any way.
While the current focus is support and service, RND retains full build rights and engineering capabilities for all QuickPouch systems and welcomes inquiries related to restoring or replicating these machines.
Learn more or submit a service request at:
About RND Automation
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, RND Automation designs, engineers, and builds automation solutions across packaging, assembly, and robotics. From custom automation cells to standard equipment and aftermarket services, RND supports manufacturers with turnkey systems and full lifecycle support. RND Automation is a division of Complete Automation Solutions (CAS) Holdings. For more information, visit
