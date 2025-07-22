New Book Sheds Light On The Roots Of American Polarization

NH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A groundbreaking new book,“American Anxiety and What You Can Do About It” by Donald A. Neeper, explores the social polarization gripping the United States. Now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble , the book invites readers to confront the subconscious rules and social habits that underlie our anxiety.This book:. Unpacks why Americans feel the world is spiraling toward disunity, and what can be done to change course.. Challenges the ideals of "winning" and "getting ahead" that are ingrained in life, starting with childhood sports and continuing through professional and social interactions.. Offers strategies for avoiding destructive political polarization and reducing anxiety through comprehension and action.Why This Book Matters:This short, enlightening book explores examples of our cultural rules, including "looking good," "being right" by making others wrong, and "winning." These behaviors, instilled from childhood and reinforced online, generate personal isolation that prevents action on issues like climate, health, and poverty.“American Anxiety” equips readers with awareness and tools to reverse the progressive dissolution in governance, the marketplace, and our society.“American Anxiety” is written in a nontechnical style, making it ideal for readers who want to understand current events and their own social interactions. With his background in physics, engineering research, and sustainability, Neeper draws on both personal and professional experience to offer a thoughtful and informed call to action. The book provides a view of social behaviors and actionable steps to interrupt the increasing societal tension. It promotes engaging in live conversations instead of regressing into the isolating effects of social media.=====“American Anxiety” (ISBN: 9781965340967) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $11.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more at:From the Back Cover:Why are political statements loaded with lies? Why is suicide a major cause of death among teens? Why is the wealth in the top 1% of households more than 600 times that in the bottom 50%? This book explains how large group behaviors are based in our rules of interaction. Without conscious decision, we try to look good, be right by making others wrong, and win. In America, winning is important, even if that damages governance, economy, and shared needs like climate. This story explains what's different now from 40 years ago, while outlining opportunities to alter our descent toward turbulence or repression.About the Author:Donald (Don) Neeper grew up in southern Colorado, obtained a BA from Pomona College, and a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Wisconsin. Following army service, he built one of the world's first helium dilution refrigerators at the University of Chicago. With family, Dr. Neeper spent a career at the Los Alamos National Laboratory where he sequentially held leadership positions in thermonuclear design, solar buildings, and vapor transport in soils. Seeing smog in New Mexico while piloting a light plane, he became a voluntary advocate for environmental protection, eventually serving as an expert witness and cross-examiner in proceedings to limit the abandonment of petroleum drilling wastes. In retirement, he maintained a blog on social and environmental issues before writing this book.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531

