Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend


2025-07-22 04:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the“Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share payable on October 9, 2025 to holders of record on September 25, 2025.

About Getty Realty Corp .

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio included 1,119 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Investor Relations
(646) 349-0598
