MADISON REALTY ASPEN HOUSE DST INVESTORS: KT LAW PURSUES ADDITIONAL CLAIMS FOR DST INVESTMENT LOSSES

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who were recommended private placement investments in Madison Realty Senior Care CO Aspen House DST , and customers of broker Tim Clairmont and Lion Street Financial, after their recommendations of Aspen House DST caused two investors to suffer $100,000 in damages. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses in Aspen House DST due to the recommendation of their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous investors who suffered losses due to recommendations to invest in Madison Realty Senior Care CO Aspen House DST (“Aspen House DST”). The most recent FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-01282) was filed on behalf of two Lion Street Financial customers who are seeking to recover $100,000 in damages. The customers allege that they were recommended to invest in Aspen House DST by their financial advisor Tim Clairmont (CRD# 2847591).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Aspen House was managed by Madison Realty Company which is a full-service real estate investment management company. The offering size of the DST was $10 million with a minimum cash investment of $50,000 and a minimum 1031 investment of $100,000.In 2020, the customers stopped receiving monthly income distributions from Aspen House. These financial problems which resulted in the discontinuation of the monthly income eventually resulted in the filing of a Bankruptcy. In September of 2024, the owner of Aspen House Assisted Living and Memory Care filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy for reorganization.After the filing of the bankruptcy, the customers learned that a complaint had been filed by the state of Arizona (Case No: CV2024-005359) against the owner of the Aspen House, Gary Langendoen, over allegations of elder abuse, consumer fraud and racketeering charges involving another assisted living facility controlled by Gary Langendoen.According to KlaymanToskes' investigation, had Lion Street Financial conducted the proper due diligence, it would have uncovered that Gary Langendoen has a history of financial troubles and financial mismanagement. In the Arizona case, the state has uncovered that Langendoen was illegally using investors funds from another investment, Heritage, to fund Aspen House.Investors who suffered losses in Aspen House DST are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

