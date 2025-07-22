Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blue Orca Shorts Nutex Over Ties To Alleged Insurance Fraud Scheme

Blue Orca Shorts Nutex Over Ties To Alleged Insurance Fraud Scheme


2025-07-22 03:15:10
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Short seller Blue Orca Capital disclosed a short position in Nutex Health (NUTX) on Tuesday, alleging the healthcare provider may have benefited from a fraudulent medical billing scheme led by consulting firm HaloMD.

Nutex Health's stock plummeted more than 17% in afternoon trade.

According to Blue Orca's report, HaloMD has been named in three recently filed federal lawsuits accusing it of defrauding insurers by manipulating the No Surprises Act (NSA) arbitration process. 

Although Nutex is not named in any of the lawsuits, Blue Orca claims the company's dramatic revenue growth may be linked to HaloMD's alleged tactics.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Trump Says Powell Will Be Out Soon: 'The Job He's Done Is Just Terrible'

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN22072025007385015968ID1109833856

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search