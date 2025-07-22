Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian, Romanian Defense Ministers Discuss Joint Defense Production Development

Ukrainian, Romanian Defense Ministers Discuss Joint Defense Production Development


2025-07-22 03:08:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shmyhal shared details of the conversation on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We agreed to intensify bilateral projects to significantly strengthen the defense capabilities of our countries, including within the framework of the European SAFE initiative," Shmyhal wrote.

During the discussion, he expressed gratitude to Romania for its continued support in training Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, as well as for its substantial practical assistance, including 22 tranches of military aid provided since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Read also: Shmyhal, Rutte discuss initiative to procure U.S. weapons for Ukraine

Both ministers also agreed to maintain close coordination in the interests of shared security and regional stability, and plan to hold an in-person meeting in the near future.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan recently reaffirmed Romania's readiness to support Ukraine in both its defense and reconstruction efforts.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook

MENAFN22072025000193011044ID1109833729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search