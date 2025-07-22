Ukrainian, Romanian Defense Ministers Discuss Joint Defense Production Development

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal shared details of the conversation on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We agreed to intensify bilateral projects to significantly strengthen the defense capabilities of our countries, including within the framework of the European SAFE initiative," Shmyhal wrote.

During the discussion, he expressed gratitude to Romania for its continued support in training Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, as well as for its substantial practical assistance, including 22 tranches of military aid provided since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Both ministers also agreed to maintain close coordination in the interests of shared security and regional stability, and plan to hold an in-person meeting in the near future.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan recently reaffirmed Romania's readiness to support Ukraine in both its defense and reconstruction efforts.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook