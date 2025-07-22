22 July, 2025 - Guangzhou, Mumbai, and London - The Hurun Research Institute released the Global Unicorn Index 2025, a ranking of the world's unicorns, defined as start-ups founded in the 2000s, worth at least a billion dollars and not yet listed on a public exchange. The cut-off was 1 January 2025, with significant changes in valuation updated up to the date of release. Hurun Research has been tracking unicorns since 2017. This is the seventh year of the Global Unicorn Index.

This report includes the Most Successful Unicorn Investors in the World 2025, a ranking of the investment houses that have invested in the most unicorns.

Hurun Research found 1,523 unicorns in the world, based in 52 countries and 307 cities. 359 unicorns saw their valuations rise, of which 203 were new faces. 143 saw their valuations drop, of which 52 were 'demoted' as their valuation no longer cut US$1bn. 64 were 'promoted' out of the list, of which 34 went IPO and 30 were acquired. 1,073 saw no change to their valuations. Their total value was US$5.6tn.

The world's unicorns are disrupting financial services, business management solutions and healthcare. 77% sell software and services, led by FinTech, SaaS, and AI, whilst 23% have a physical product, led by Semiconductors, New Energy, Biotech, and HealthTech.

Hurun Chairman and Chief Researcher Rupert Hoogewerf said:

“2025 has been the year of AI. Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, AI startups have rocketed, marking a critical inflexion point. Today, nearly a third of the world's unicorns are AI-related, underscoring its transformational impact across industries. Big Data, SaaS, and FinTech remain the most common sectors for AI-themed unicorns, whilst 128 are pure-play AI companies with a combined valuation nearing US$1 trillion, spanning AI assistants to machine learning platforms, and sector-specific AI applications in healthcare, security, robotics and fintech.”

“ SpaceX has become the world's most valuable unicorn, with a staggering US$350 billion valuation, ahead of TikTok-owner ByteDance and OpenAI. It's the first time a space exploration company has led the pack.”

“No company encapsulates the 2020s unicorn boom quite like OpenAI . Two years ago, OpenAI was valued at just US$20 billion; today, it's US$300 billion. That jump in valuation in just two years is the fastest we've ever seen, driven by the revolutionary potential of generative AI.”

“Some founders don't stop at one unicorn. With xAI, Elon Musk is now the founder or co-founder of three of the world's four most valuable unicorns, as well as Neuralink (US$8bn) and The Boring Company (US$7bn) – a testament to how one visionary entrepreneur can repeatedly create massive value in completely different industries. Five have founded three unicorns and 33 have founded two.”

“When it comes to unicorns, the world can essentially be split into three regions : the US, China, and the Rest of the World. The US accounts for half of all unicorns, China a quarter, and the remaining quarter is spread across dozens of other countries, led by India and the UK. Surprisingly, perhaps, the EU countries together have just over 112 unicorns, less than 8%, despite contributing to 20% of the world's GDP. Each region has its strengths – American unicorns are heavy in SaaS, FinTech and AI, China's in AI, Semiconductors and Renewable Energy, while the rest of the world leans towards FinTech and E-commerce – reflecting different regional innovation focuses.”

“The United States is in a league of its own with 758 unicorns – fully 50% of the world's total. California alone is home to 396 companies valued at a combined US$2.1tn. The East Coast, led by New York with 141 unicorns, Massachusetts with 44 unicorns and Florida with 15 unicorns, continues to thrive in FinTech, Healthcare, and Enterprise Software. The Midwest, while smaller in count, shows growth in states like Illinois, with 15 unicorns, and demonstrates increasing startup momentum beyond coastal hubs. States like Texas, with over 32 unicorns, Colorado and Washington are emerging as strategic tech centres, boosted by talent migration and business-friendly environments. This dispersion indicates a maturing innovation landscape where startup ecosystems are flourishing across diverse regions, not just Silicon Valley.”

