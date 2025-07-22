403
UNESCO Regrets US Decision To Withdraw From Organization By End Of '26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 22 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) expressed deep regret on Tuesday over the United States' decision to withdraw from the organization.
UNESCO's Director General Audrey Azoulay said, in a press statement, that the US decision will take effect at the end of December 2026.
"This decision contradicts the fundamental principles of multilateralism, and may affect first and foremost our many partners in the United States of America, who seek site inscription on the World Heritage List, Creative City status, and University Chairs," she added.
Azoulay explained that the organization had prepared for this possibility in advance by undertaking extensive structural reforms since 2018.
She noted that the United States now accounts for only about eight percent of the organization's total budget, compared to 40 percent for some other UN entities.
She noted that UNESCO's general budget has continued to grow in recent years with increasing support from Member States and private sector contributors, with voluntary contributions doubling since 2018.
Azoulay confirmed that the organization is not considering any layoffs.
She highlighted the organization's project in Iraq and its efforts in supporting culture and education in Ukraine, Lebanon, and Yemen, as well as in protecting biodiversity and natural heritage, and promote girls' education.
She explained that "the US reasons to withdraw from the organization are the same as seven years ago even though the political tensions have receded."
She added that UNESCO has supported 85 countries in developing educational programs and training to combat Holocaust denial and hate speech, affirming UNESCO's commitment to continuing these efforts despite any financial challenges.
Azoulay concluded her statement by emphasizing that the UNESCO would remain a welcoming home for all nations of the world; the US included, and would continue to cooperate with its American partners in academia, the private sector, and non-profit organizations. (end)
